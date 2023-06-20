Engel has more than 25 years of experience performing across the U.S., Europe and Asia. In "Pirate School," he portrays the warm-hearted, bumbling pirate Professor Billy Bones, who lives to teach zany lessons about being a buccaneer. The show features humor, magic, sound effects, puppetry, props and audience participation. Pirate costumes are encouraged.

The show is free and open to the public, and is appropriate for children 4 and older. It is supported by funds from the Statewide Community Regrants program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by Auburn Public Theater.