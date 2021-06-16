Aurora native to discuss book about her father, WWII vet and former mayor

Cindy Avery always wanted to write a book. She didn't have to look far for "the perfect" subject.
Avery, an Aurora native, is the author of "My Father's Journey: American Pilot to German P.O.W. and Back," a new book about her father, Baldwin Avery. The book will be the subject of an event Saturday at the United Ministry of Aurora sanctuary.
Baldwin Avery was a B-24 pilot in World War II. After his military service ended, he returned to Aurora and was active in his community, including 15 years as mayor of the lakeside village.
While the book details Baldwin Avery's journey, it's also an account of Cindy Avery's journey in learning more about her father. At a young age, she knew that her father was a pilot and was a prisoner of war. As the years passed, she would learn more about her father's service.
After the release of "The Great Escape," the 1963 movie about prisoners of war who escaped from the Nazis' Stalag Luft III prisoner of war camp, Avery recalls her father mentioning that's where he was held.
"He was there just a month or so after 'The Great Escape' but that kind of impacted his stay with security and all kinds of things," she said. "That was all I knew."
It was a series on the small screen that led Baldwin Avery to share more about his military service with his family. Cindy Avery remembers watching a television show that discussed the arrival of the Eighth Air Force in England. In one of the videos, she saw a man get off a train and walk toward the camera. She believed it was her father.
Immediately after seeing the clip, she called her father, who was living in Florida at the time. She asked him if he served in the Eighth Air Force. There was some hesitation, but he confirmed it.
The experience led the elder Avery to type a 50- or 60-page story about his military service that he placed in binders and gave to his three daughters, including Cindy.
"That was the end of him explaining about his life," she said.
When Baldwin Avery died in 2008, Cindy received a box containing her father's complete service record, photos albums, letters and other memorabilia. Those materials helped her a decade later when she decided to write a book.
Cindy, who now lives in Connecticut, taught at Southern Cayuga High School and worked at Wells College. She said she always wanted to write a book, but life interrupted those projects. After she retired, she had more time to commit to fulfilling that goal. She began writing "My Father's Journey" in November 2018.
"This just seemed the perfect book," she said. "I jumped in with both feet."
Using the information from her father as a guide, she researched relevant subjects and joined Facebook groups for the Eighth Air Force and Stalag Luft III survivors. She subscribed to military websites and newspapers. Throughout her work, she learned more about her father's service that he did not disclose.
One example: Baldwin Avery wrote about a time while he was in Tacoma, Washington, and his leave was canceled. But he didn't explain why. Cindy Avery decided to search for a possible explanation and learned that his leave was canceled because the planes at his base bombed a Japanese submarine that entered Puget Sound.
"Every time he mentioned something, I would dig a little deeper and I would find all these nuggets of information and history," she said.
A poignant takeaway from the research for the book, Avery said, was how her father viewed his role as a pilot and leader to his crew. She learned what her father did to ensure that his crewmen, who were prisoners of war with him at Stalag Luft III, survived.
Avery did not know her father had post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his service. When he was freed from the POW camp, he weighed 171 pounds. That was a low weight for her father, who was 6-foot-4 and usually weighed over 200 pounds. He lost all of his toenails when forced to march by the Nazis, who wanted to prevent the U.S. and its allies from freeing the captured airmen.
"When I got to put it all together, I just had a lot of these ah-ha moments," Avery said. "There were times when I would be laughing in my living room and there were times when I would have to go to bed sobbing because I just couldn't deal with the story anymore."
She was driven by her own interests, but COVID-19 also gave Avery more time to finish the book. She published "My Father's Journey" on Oct. 24, 2020, the eve of what would've been Baldwin Avery's 105th birthday.
Avery hopes the book will give her family a better record of her father's life. She also thinks it relays the experiences of a dying generation. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there were over 325,000 World War II veterans still alive in 2020. That's a little more than 2% of the 16 million Americans who served in the war.
"Their stories aren't being told and I wanted to tell the story for everyone and include the letters and include the pictures and try to give an intimate look not only into my father, but into the mindset of John Q. Soldier," she explained. "Because this story of survival and feeling that they were doing the right thing for their country just resonates with everyone."
