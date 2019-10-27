The next edition of Harvesting History will see professor Robert LoMascolo present "Letterpress Printing and Bookbinding" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.
When Robert LoMascolo was in first grade, his teacher asked what he wanted to do when he gre…
LoMascolo, who runs a printing and bookbinding business on Moonshine Road in Aurora, will talk about the many antique tools and machines he has collected and used in his work. He will talk about restoring the devices. LoMascolo is currently helping restore a late 1800s printing press donated to the museum, and will afterward volunteer there to operate the press and give presentations and demonstrations with it.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the museum at (315) 252-7644.