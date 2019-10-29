Camp Caspar Gregory in Aurora will hold its annual white elephant sale during the Southern Cayuga Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora.
The summer camp is accepting donations of items to resell, with the exception of clothing. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale is the camp's second largest fundraiser of the year.
The fair is hosted by the school's PTO, and will also include local crafters, artisans, consultants and more.