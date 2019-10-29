{{featured_button_text}}
Camp Gregory 2.JPG

Camp Caspar Gregory in Aurora.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Camp Caspar Gregory in Aurora will hold its annual white elephant sale during the Southern Cayuga Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora.

The summer camp is accepting donations of items to resell, with the exception of clothing. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale is the camp's second largest fundraiser of the year.

The fair is hosted by the school's PTO, and will also include local crafters, artisans, consultants and more.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0