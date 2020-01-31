Aurora talk to cover voting rights, Reconstruction

A talk on "Citizenship & Voting Rights in the Reconstruction Era" will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora.

Wells College professor Michael Groth will present the talk, which will cover the overlooked period of U.S. history and its significance to understanding race and race relations in the country.

Admission to the talk is free and open to the public; it is part of the Scholars for Life Program.

For more information, call (315) 364-8074 or email aurorali@rochester.rr.com.

