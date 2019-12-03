We have arrived at the holiday season! I trust you’ve been able to use the gift of your local library this year. If you are looking for great holiday gift ideas, the Weedsport Free Library can help you with that detail, too.
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? We have custom engraved metal bookmarks, library sticky note pads and imprinted zipping earbuds. Looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves to cook? There are still plenty of copies of “Everybody’s Cookbook” for sale. The cookbook is a true taste of community recipes blended with the artwork of Weedsport artist Chris Baker. The Friends of Weedsport Free Library have two awesome tote bag styles available. The library’s logo, the book tree, looks amazing on both bags. There's a zippered cotton tote bag and a polyester zippered tote bag with pockets. All proceeds benefit the Friends organization and the wonderful ways it enhances your library service.
The Friends will have a table at the Weedsport APT craft/vendor show, the Weedsport Winter Festival, to be held at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Come on out, do some shopping and have some fun! All of the library raffle prizes will be on display and we will draw the holiday raffle winners at the end of the craft show. The raffle prizes are amazing! You get to pick which prize you would like to win. Choose from a lottery ticket tree, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "Star Wars Revisited," "Unicorn World," a tower of games, a girls’ night in, Jan Brett books and a library tote bag with goodies. The prizes are currently on display at the library. Tickets are available at the library, on the library website and Facebook page, and at the craft show on Dec. 14. While you are at the craft show, look for the library board of trustees table. They will be selling “like new” books at great prices!
When you are shopping for 2020 calendars, stop at the library! The Friends of the Library have collaborated with Chris Baker to produce a 2020 calendar of his seasonal paintings, which depict scenes in and around the Finger Lakes area. The calendars are $12 each while supplies last, and available at the library and the festival.
Gift-wrapping services will once again be offered by a Friend of the Library this year! Bring your gifts to the library from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, or from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Boxes, wrapping paper and bows/ribbon are provided. Your donations will be given to the Friends of the Library.
Senior Cinema at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, will feature the movie “Blinded by the Light.” In England in 1987, a teenager from an Asian family learns to live his life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of American rock star Bruce Springsteen. Come enjoy the movie and the music!
Lego Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Kids of all ages are welcome! All Legos will be provided. Mega Bloks are available for the little ones. Lego creations will be on display in the library for one week. Come and be creative!
Join us for storytimes at the library! Preschool Story Time is 10:15-11 Tuesday mornings. This program is for children ages 3-5 and includes stories, songs and crafts. Toddler Rhyme Time is 10:30-11 Thursday mornings and for babies to age 3. This program includes board books, songs, crafts and play. These programs are a great way to include early literacy into your child’s life and become lifelong members of your community library! There will be no storytime programs the weeks of Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. Winter storytime programs begin the week of Jan. 5.
Family Flicks will feature the movie “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. When her parents mysteriously disappear while searching for the Lost City of Gold, Dora must swing into action and lead a group of ill-equipped high-schoolers on a wild quest to save them. "Dora" is rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour and 42 minutes. Children 6 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult. Come and enjoy popcorn and a movie!
The library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. We wish you and yours a wonderful holiday season.