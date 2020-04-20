Austin: Weedsport Free Library resources during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hello there, I hope you are safe and well as I write this second article during the coronavirus quarantine.

No matter the age, this situation has altered life as we know it. The libraries continue to be locked, a necessary thing, but the silence is loud! Every day that silence reminds me that a library is a living thing, not just stacks of materials. I often say I’m not a library director, I’m a library connector. The library staff and I connect people with materials, people with digital resources, people with answers, people with ideas and people with people! The coronavirus has restricted many of those connections, and so we figure out how to stay connected during this time of being closed. Having library space provided in this newspaper continues to be appreciated; especially right now, it’s a way to connect! Here are more tips on staying connected during this time:

1. Just as I wrote last month, first and foremost, respect the authorities and honor what they are asking us to do. The goal is for us to stay safe and healthy. Let’s do our part to get on the other side of this.