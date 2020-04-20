Austin: Weedsport Free Library resources during COVID-19

Hello there, I hope you are safe and well as I write this second article during the coronavirus quarantine.
No matter the age, this situation has altered life as we know it. The libraries continue to be locked, a necessary thing, but the silence is loud! Every day that silence reminds me that a library is a living thing, not just stacks of materials. I often say I’m not a library director, I’m a library connector. The library staff and I connect people with materials, people with digital resources, people with answers, people with ideas and people with people! The coronavirus has restricted many of those connections, and so we figure out how to stay connected during this time of being closed. Having library space provided in this newspaper continues to be appreciated; especially right now, it’s a way to connect! Here are more tips on staying connected during this time:
1. Just as I wrote last month, first and foremost, respect the authorities and honor what they are asking us to do. The goal is for us to stay safe and healthy. Let’s do our part to get on the other side of this.
2. Please continue to explore all of our digital resources. You can go to our website, weedsportlibrary.org, click on “Search the catalog,” then choose “Digital Downloads.” From there you can click on e-audiobooks, e-books and e-magazines. If you click on “Digital Databases,” you will see a great list of electronic resources; all can be accessed for free with your library card number! Another way to access digital resources is to scroll down on our homepage and look for buttons on the lefthand side. You can choose from these links: PowerPAC, OverDrive, Digital Magazines, JobNow, mango and Tumble Book Library. Should you need assistance with any of these resources, just email or call the library and leave a message; help is on the way!
3. If you have items checked out from a Finger Lakes member library, due dates have been moved to June 1, so don’t be worried about them becoming overdue.
4. The Friends of the Weedsport Free Library purchase our subscription to BookPage, and patrons looks for it each month! If you are having withdrawal from this great publication, there is wonderful news! BookPage has made all of the 2020 issues available online! Just go to https://issuu.com/book_page. This made my dayf, and I hope it makes yours. Enjoy reading about reading!
5. Mrs. Quinn can’t wait for children’s activities to resume; in the meantime, here are some online ideas to share with your child:
Children’s programming will continue this spring! Preschool Story Time and Toddler Rhyme Time have been combined into one Online Story Time. Find the link on Weedsport Free Library’s Facebook page. New story times will be posted on Thursdays and remain online for 30 days. Each week we will share books, sing songs and have a craft idea you can share with your little ones!
Lego Club is continuing as well! Make your creation at home, give it a title and post a picture to Weedsport Free Library’s Facebook page via private message or email it to youth@weedsportlibrary.org by 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Lego admissions will be posted to Weedsport Free Library’s Facebook page on Thursday, April 23. We want to see your Lego creativity!
There are many services offered from the Finger Lakes Library System! Go to flls.org/freevirtualservices. From there, you will find sites for children such as picture book reads, fun teaching packs and family craft ideas. There are also a number of virtual tours of zoos and live animal cams to check out! For the adults, there are meditation resources, author readings and adult crafts, to name a few of the many resources that are available!
As I write this article, there are still many unknowns. I look forward to the day when the door is open and you walk in the library. Until then, our contact information is at the end of this column. Reach out to us; we will be checking voicemail, email and postal mail. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and website. I am determined to stay connected! Continue to be brave, strong, positive and well!
Cheryl Austin is the director of Weedsport Free Library. The library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email director@weedsportlibrary.org, visit facebook.com/weedsportlibrary or weedsportlibrary.org, or call (315) 834-6222.
