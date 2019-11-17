An author with Auburn roots has recently released two books of his work.
Ron Iannone, who once lived in the city, is now a professor in the College of Education and Human Services at West Virginia University, and founder of West Virginia Public Theatre.
The first of his books, "Voices on the Edge," prevents five plays and screenplays he's written over the past 40 years. In the book, real people face unpleasant truths, and come away from the experience wiser. The second of Iannone's books, "An Ethnic Connection and Goal's Beyond," gathers a 1975 volume of poetry with an additional 82 pieces. Recurring themes of the works in the book are self-discovery and the wonder of mundane life.
Both books are available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.