Author Mrazek to discuss book on WWII resistance fighter in Aurora

The author of a book on a "War Widow Turned Resistance Fighter" will speak at the Aurora Free Library next month.

Robert J. Mrazek, author of "The Indomitable Florence Finch," will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, for the library's annual Book Lovers' Ball Book Club. Finch was a Filipino-American member of the World War II resistance who helped American POWs. After the war she moved to Buffalo, and she passed away in Ithaca in 2016.

Mrazek is the author of 12 books, and writer and codirector of the film "The Congressman." He graduated from Cornell University, served in the Navy and served five terms in Congress, authoring the Amerasian Homecoming and National Film Preservation acts. At the library program he will discuss the book and answer questions. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The program is free and open to the public at the library, 370 Main St., Aurora.

For more information, call the library at (315) 364-8074 or visit robertjmrazek.com.