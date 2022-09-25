 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
RECREATION

Author Mrazek to discuss book on WWII resistance fighter in Aurora

  • 0
Robert J. Mrazek

Robert J. Mrazek

 Provided

The author of a book on a "War Widow Turned Resistance Fighter" will speak at the Aurora Free Library next month.

Robert J. Mrazek, author of "The Indomitable Florence Finch," will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, for the library's annual Book Lovers' Ball Book Club. Finch was a Filipino-American member of the World War II resistance who helped American POWs. After the war she moved to Buffalo, and she passed away in Ithaca in 2016.

Mrazek is the author of 12 books, and writer and codirector of the film "The Congressman." He graduated from Cornell University, served in the Navy and served five terms in Congress, authoring the Amerasian Homecoming and National Film Preservation acts. At the library program he will discuss the book and answer questions. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The program is free and open to the public at the library, 370 Main St., Aurora.

People are also reading…

For more information, call the library at (315) 364-8074 or visit robertjmrazek.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is honesty always the best policy when dating?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News