Writer and poet Patricia Roth Schwartz, of Waterloo, has announced the release of a full-length prose memoir, "Soul Knows No Bars: A Writer's Journey Doing Poetry with Inmates" from Olive Trees Publishing, of Cayuga County.
The book covers Schwartz's 14 years (2001-2015) inside Auburn Correctional Facility as a weekly volunteer leading a poetry workshop with inmates. Under her guidance, the group published four volumes of work, two anthologies and two of individual work. "Soul Knows No Bars" also includes some inmate poems, as well as Schwartz's about her experiences.
Much has been written of the history of Auburn Correctional Facility — but not in the form o…
Schwartz will present a book launch reading of selections of the memoir at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. There will be a Q&A, discussion, book sales and signings, as well as refreshments. Schwartz will also read and sign books at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Books, Etc., 78 W. Main St., Macedon. Both events are free and open to the public.
For more information about Schwartz, her work and how to order "Soul Knows No Bars," visit patriciarothschwartz.com.