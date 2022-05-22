 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Author seeks Auburn descendants for ancestry book

Charles Thomas Whelan

The author of a book about his ancestors is hoping to connect with any descendants they may have in the Auburn area.

Matt Thompson, of Canada, is seeking any descendants with the last names Whelan, Nolan and McGurk.

Their ancestors are Elizabeth "Betty" Ingoldsby (1824-1869) and Catherine Ingoldsby (1830-1888), who emigrated from County Monaghan, Ireland, and settled in the Buffalo area.

One of Betty's four children with Edward Whelan (1820-1881), Annie E. Whelan, married James Nolan (1843-1895) and remained in Buffalo.

Two children, Thomas Ingoldsby Whelan (1848-1892) and Thaddeus Edward Whelan (1857-1926), married and settled in Auburn. Thomas had a son, Charles Thomas Whelan (1877-1950), who went on to become a lawyer in the Auburn area and a sergeant who served stateside during World War I. His children are Marion Sheila (1908-2002) and Thomas Ingoldsby Whelan (1910-1972).

Catherine Ingoldsby married Robert Joseph McGurk (1824-1905) and remained in Buffalo, but descendants with the last name Bannon can be found in the Auburn area, Thompson said.

For more information, contact Thompson at matthewcthompson@hotmail.com.

