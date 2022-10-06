 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Author to discuss new book about national park at Auburn college

Sheila Myers

Sheila Myers

 Laure Lillie

Cayuga Community College will host a talk by the author of a new book about the development of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression.

Sheila Myers will discuss "The Truth of Who You Are" at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. The talk is part of the college's Cultural and Wellness Series.

Myers previously authored a trilogy about the historic Durant family in Upstate New York. She developed an interest in the North Carolina and Tennessee park, the most visited in America, while in the area.

“It’s truly a unique moment in our country’s history. During the Great Depression, when so much of our country was suffering, the Civilian Conservation Corps was a great resource and opportunity for people. And creating the national park was a tremendous ecological accomplishment,” Myers said in a news release. “But at the same time, it meant people who lived in that region were evicted, and lost homes their families had lived in for generations. My novel explores these contradictions and shows the lives of people in that region.”

The talk is free and open to the public, but registration is requested.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 294-8841 or visit sheilamyers.com.

