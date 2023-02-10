Author and The Citizen columnist Mara Casler will host a launch party for her memoir, "Turning Thirty," from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Zen Den Yoga Studio, 16 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
The subtitle of the book is "Short Stories From My First 30 Years on Planet Earth for Anyone Who Gives a Sh*t." In a news release, Casler said it took her more than a year and a half to write the book. Each chapter is standalone, some serious, some funny and some sad, but all true. Along with writing the book, Casler designed its cover, edited and formatted it, and self-published it on Amazon.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
