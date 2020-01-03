AUBURN — Like many families, the van der Werffs went to the mall. And then they went home.
On Tuesday, the family reopened the 250 Genesee St. location of their restaurant, BB's Pizza. The restaurant had been closed for three years while the van der Werffs operated a second one, BB's Pizza Express, at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. But the family always intended to reopen the original location, they said, and spent most of those three years remodeling it.
Customers who walk into the new BB's Pizza will notice the differences: The dining room now seats 16, as opposed to four previously, and features a barn wood ceiling and porcelain floors. Also, the counter now lies to the side of the entrance, rather than facing it. That way, Josephine van der Werff said, customers can see their food being made.
Josephine owns BB's with her husband, Bert van der Werff, who operated Gino & Joe's restaurants in Fingerlakes Mall and Seneca Falls in the '80s and '90s. He left the business to work as an officer at Auburn Correctional Facility, but returned in 2010 to open BB's with his family. Bert and Josephine ran it with their children, Bert, Anthony, Geoff, Greg and Malyssa.
After the family opened their second BB's at Fingerlakes Mall, they continued operating the Genesee Street location until it became too much, Josephine said. But with the reopening of the original BB's, the Fingerlakes Mall location has closed. The family intended to close the mall location and move back to Genesee Street on New Year's Eve 2018, but the remodeling process took longer than anticipated. The van der Werffs remained on a month-to-month lease with the mall until closing, and Greg van der Werff called it a "great run" of almost four years.
At the reopened BB's Pizza, the family will once again be able to serve some food it wasn't able to serve at the mall. Subs, for instance, were contractually exclusive to the Subway location there, Josephine said. But on Genesee Street, the van der Werffs have already reintroduced their steak subs, garlic bread with cheese and more.
The family announced the reopening of their original restaurant with only a Facebook post, and spent the night before New Year's Eve giving away food every 15 minutes as they tested making everything on the menu. The basics of pizza, wings, pasta and hot subs will soon be joined by cold subs and, later, haddock on Fridays. The van der Werffs wanted to serve fish this Friday, but have yet to find a supplier of fresh haddock they can work with, Greg said. They only work with fresh ingredients, he continued, and everything is homemade.
"We're just slowly trying to get everything back together," Josephine said. "We're starting small."
As the van der Werffs readied BB's Pizza for its reopening, they were warmly welcomed back to the Genesee Street neighborhood by the people there, Josephine said. And though much of the restaurant's business comes from that neighborhood, the family also sees regular customers from as far as Union Springs and Elbridge.
The van der Werffs plan to give back to their community with promotions like 10% off for veterans, first responders and corrections officers who show ID. The family also plans to revive its "pay it forward" program, where customers can purchase meals that others can redeem with tickets available at the counter.
"The reaction's been great," Josephine said of reopening. "It's like we're back home again."