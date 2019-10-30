AURELIUS — This time last year, Felicia Doyle was working at a factory without having completed her high school education.
Today, however, Doyle has not only completed a high school equivalency program but also found employment as a certified nursing assistant.
For her efforts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES high school equivalency and nurse aide programs, Doyle, 34, received an award from the New York Association for Continuing and Community Education Oct. 17. Speaking before she was set to be honored by the BOCES board of education at its building in Aurelius, Doyle said she was thrilled about her accomplishments.
Doyle, who lives in Auburn, started the high school equivalency program in January and registered in a pre-nursing class. By April, she took the program's test. That same month, she began a five-days-a-week nurse aide class that ended in May. Doyle is now a certified nursing assistant at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
Though Doyle graduated from both programs in May, she said those goals didn't always seem obtainable to her. The last time she had previously been in school was her junior year of high school. She developed thrush, an infection of the throat, around 17 years ago and missed three months of school as a result. When she was told she wouldn't be able to graduate with her class and had to repeat the year, she dropped out. She took on different jobs after that, including being a district manager at the store Pet Depot, which was closed in 2015, and working at a factory after that.
"I did not want to have a factory life, so I wanted to further my education," she said.
Doyle decided to pursue nursing because she had been a patient care helper at The Commons on St. Anthony (then Mercy Health & Rehab Center) in Auburn when she was 18.
While she was taking on both the high school equivalency and nursing programs, Doyle thought about quitting twice, she said. Her husband and best friend, Cliff Doyle, convinced her to talk to people at BOCES about it, and she spoke with adult high school equivalency instructor Jennifer Kent-Isaacs and adult education instructor Tracey Ryan. Doyle said she was given work to take home and they worked with her schedule. She also said Cliff was supportive throughout the process.
Doyle and her daughter Amanda studied together, as the 18-year-old was pursuing her GED at the same time. They ultimately graduated together.
Before her acknowledgement at BOCES, Kent-Isaacs said Doyle overcame several obstacles, including navigating both programs at the same time. Kent-Isaacs said she was thrilled Doyle won the association award.
"I knew this was a huge accomplishment for her and I'll know she'll go very far," Kent-Isaacs said.
While addressing the BOCES board, Doyle thanked those who had helped her.
"It took a long time to finally convince myself that I could do this and I could finish," she said. "If it wasn't for the help and everything I got from everybody at BOCES, this wouldn't have even happened."