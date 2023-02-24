The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will continue its 40th year with what's become its most popular event, Bacon on the Lakein, on Saturday, March 11.

The event will feature several preplanned itineraries of six participating wineries for guests to visit. There, they will be treated to bacon dishes paired with wines and additional wine tastings. Dishes will include maple bacon chili, BLT sliders with caramelized onions and bacon cream cheese biscuits. Visitors will also receive a souvenir wine glass and a digital recipe book with all the event's bacon dishes.

“We’re so happy that this event has withstood the test of time.” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, in a news release. “Bacon on the Lakein has been thriving since we first introduced it in 2015 and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. We love being able to pair something unorthodox like bacon with our hand-crafted wines.”

Participating in the event will be Americana Vineyards, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery, Hosmer Winery, Knapp Winery, Montezuma Winery, Six Eighty Cellars, Six Mile Creek Vineyard, Swedish Hill Winery and Thirsty Owl Wine Co.

Tickets are $60 for couples or $30 for designated drivers.

For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.