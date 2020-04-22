Baker: Author visit sends Weedsport students home on high note

She said, “Meeting Jeff Mack and working with him in such a small group setting gave students the opportunity to learn in authentic way — from an expert in his field. Jeff is friendly, knowledgeable, and an outstanding step-by-step teacher of the craft. The students were able to look at writing and illustrating in a new way, and to realize that with a little practice and sometimes a new perspective, they can be successful authors and illustrators, too.”

Mack’s visit was definitely a highlight during the winter months. Teaching as powerful as that is beyond beneficial for the kids to be exposed to firsthand knowledge from such an expert in the field.

To end on the same subject with which I began this article, not only did Mack’s visit teach our children many things, as I said firsthand, but so, too, are our children learning many other things firsthand while you read this article.

Some of the greatest teachings in their lives will be evidenced in the course of this pandemic. They will be shaped in very different ways than they would have been had this never happened.