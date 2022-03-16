Baker: Catching up with Weedsport school district's five-decade club

It was a decade when seven seconds remained while family rooms all over the world, especially in America, were filled with suspense, hope and anticipation, as each of us felt a true sense of American pride, awe and appreciation for a team which defied great odds on a sheet of ice. Just a short drive from many of our homes, we celebrated a moment that exemplified more than just one of the greatest sporting contests of all time. Yes, we absolutely did believe in miracles after that buzzer sounded.

Within that same decade, we saw, heard and felt the work of two men who raised funds for a famine a world away through a Christmas song and a concert event beyond compare, where perhaps one of the best drummers in musical history found a means of transportation by way of both helicopters and the Concorde jet to perform in the original Wembley Stadium in London and that same day at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, in an effort to contribute to the continuance of raising funds for the famine.

It was at that same concert in Wembley when two performers collaborated together and one of them sang about wanting something, almost four years after its debut as the premier music video channel.

Again, it was within that same decade, when we woke up very early one morning to watch what we thought was the unfolding of a fairytale, as we caught a glimpse of a royal wedding that is still unrivaled with such magnificence. That took place a bit before one May evening, when a performer took our breaths away during his performance of “Billie Jean” at “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever,” while he stunned the world over with a dance move, which had absolutely nothing to do with outer space, a magical pair of penny loafers or silver socks.

It was a 10-year period where it was demanded that Baby not be put in a corner, where chocolate covered peanut butter bits were used as a lure, and five high school students spent detention one Saturday afternoon in a library, while realizing that there were vastly more similarities among them, than differences, a bit before a flux capacitor made time travel possible, much before we would never again look into a cornfield the same way, all because of what is in my opinion, one of the greatest movies within the fantasy genre of all time.

It was within that same decade of the 1980s when seven of us who remain within the Weedsport Central School District began to serve the children and families within our school community.

When I last did four articles on those of us in the four-decade club back in 2016 and 2017, there were 13 of us within that group. Today, a few years later, seven of us remain.

Calling Weedsport her home from as early as her childhood years, Kathy Greenwood began as a teacher aide in 1983 and later became a senior typist, as she still is today.

She told me that her hands are no longer purple from the ditto machine, and that the advancements in technology have made a huge impact on her job. While many improvements have been positive, she does feel that some of the technology takes away from the personal connection that is so needed today.

Greenwood told me that all she has ever wanted to do in Weedsport was to make a difference to students so that they would have positive memories of their elementary school days. She stated that someone did that for her many years ago and she is grateful to have had the opportunity to pay it forward. I know firsthand that she has done that time and time again!

Theresa Leonardi came to the district in 1988, just a few short years after she graduated from our high school. Stating that it has been one of the greatest honors of her life to have had the opportunity to serve within her own community, she is thankful to have been a part of it for as long as she has.

When reflecting on the COVID pandemic, she focused on some of the blessings afforded to her during this time, as she wanted to look at the glass being half full. She believes that many people rediscovered the simple joys of spending time together with loved ones in a less hectic and crazy fast paced world.

Laureen Lally has taught within the district since 1988. Citing that her wonderful students are at the top of her list of that which makes Weedsport so special, she told me she has enjoyed getting to know all of them while interacting with them as she appreciates how enthusiastic and kind-hearted her students have been over the years.

When reflecting on positive changes she has witnessed in her line of work, she reminisced and joked about the fact that colored chalk was considered a technological advancement when she first started her teaching career. Having less chalk marks on her clothing, she told me, was certainly a nice change from the past to the present.

Joining our school district on the same evening as me, now Superintendent of Schools, and then elementary teacher, Shaun O’Connor began in our district in 1989.

O’Connor told me that it is both motivating and satisfying to have been a part of a district that has been productive in evolving to a more positive condition, and he considers himself fortunate to have worked with such passionate and dedicated staff.

While citing the pandemic, he expressed that, “We were forced to let go of the poolside and swim into the deep end as it relates to the utilization of technology in the educational system. Students were galloping ahead of the school system technology-wise, prior to 2020, and the pandemic supercharged the school system to embrace and employ device usage, online delivery of content and new engagement tools that are well-suited to most of the students’ real-life technology experiences.”

And then there is Lynn Cheche Baker, who was hired in 1989 as well.

No matter how much time has gone by during every decade I have been here, one thing remains the same for sure. I absolutely enjoy the connections, camaraderie and interactions I have not only within my classroom community, but within the entire school community as well.

I have of course already worked with the children of some of my children, and those interwoven connections over time have helped to bridge the past to the present and have allowed me to appreciate even more, the true sense and meaning of the fabric of a community on both a small scale and a grander scale as well.

When I think of how the COVID pandemic has made us think about things differently, I truly have appreciated the following for my students.

It has shown every single one of them, how to move through a situation, that has been anything but easy, while having to learn how to rethink ways of doing things to be safe, productive and as vigilant as possible to not only get the job done, but to have fun and to learn as much as they could along the way, while working and persevering through the difficulties to make the best out of a very difficult situation, indeed.

Five decades. How the years have marched on. With so many years in between our first nights of hire and now, we have all stayed in a district that has provided so many opportunities to grow, celebrate and make connections we never would’ve had, had we not made this a stop along the way.

From the 80s and nearly 33 years after the movie “Field of Dreams” was released, last year during the summer, those who were able to watch either at close range or from afar, felt a sense of magic, a feeling of connectedness, and hopes of warmth and renewal as we watched an actual game be played on another ballfield right near the actual, magical one a few yards away. It was that same feeling, which seems to be more evidenced back in time, in that same decade the group of us were hired within.

As a people, we need to have more opportunities to feel the way we did, when we watched that ball game last summer, and we need more opportunities to feel the way we did, when we watched a miracle happen on ice back in 1980 as well.

Trying to make our way and do it as best we know, it’s my hope that we can work to move in a positive direction, to make our way, as best as possible, and work on doing it ... together.

Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.

