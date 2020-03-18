Baker: How technology helps Weedsport schools

The Smart Schools Bond Act was a legislation that was approved in 2014. In this article, I will share what it has done to further improve our school community.
Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Pete Colucci shared with me information in regard to the bond act.
He told me that it allocated funds to schools in an effort to enhance a school district’s ability to access and share information, as well as provide funding for access control and security enhancements throughout districts. Each district was assigned a dollar amount, and our district as well as all others, had to provide a plan to the state for approval. In that plan, our district defined how the monies would be used. After the plan was approved, our district moved in the direction to ready the implementation of the plan and make expenditures that were approved. After the purchases are made, a claim is filed with the state, and the expenses are cued to be reimbursed.
Before Christmas break, and during those two weeks of vacation, the rollout of technology was beyond evident within our buildings.
Superintendent Shaun O’Connor told me that Weedsport was allocated $755,823 under the Smart Schools Bond Act, and the district plans to initially use $414,190 for purchases that were allocated on classroom technology, included Dell interactive workstations.
He also told me that we are also using the money to continue our 1:1 initiative, which provides all students in grades 1 to 6 with Chromebooks that utilize the Google Classroom platform, which allows teachers to create, distribute and grade assignments.
When I asked O’Connor to speak to the possibilities that this technology affords our students, he stated the following:
“I’ve always talked about how we continually strive to strategically use our funds to benefit students. I’m happy about the advantages our youngest learners will have, because of the Chromebooks, and how our entire student body will benefit from the interactive projectors. It’s important that we use technology to supplement learning at Weedsport and continue to prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing world. With the Chromebooks, our students can do their assignments online. This not only eliminates the need for paper, but ultimately accustoms our students to a society were almost everything is digital. They’re learning to thrive in an online environment and building those foundational skills they’re going to use for the rest of their lives. We are not preparing them to succeed in a world that we grew up in, but vastly different world that they will grow up in.”
When I asked our building Principal Tim Cowin to share with me what he feels to be the greatest possibilities that this technology gives our students down the road, he told me, “Admittedly, we are still growing in our knowledge with the new Chromebooks and Dellboards. As a staff learns how to redesign instruction with this technology, the way students learn, may look much different in regard to tasks and the pace of lessons. The entire class may be learning material around the grade they are in, but may be working on material that is at the point that each particular student may be working at. I also think that as teachers become more skilled in their work with technology, we will think more about how the learning can change the task that’s changing the learning outcomes, because the students are working with technology in new and interesting ways.”
Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator Melinda Ervay told me that, “While we are thankful for the influx of technology we have recently received, we are very mindful of how we are using it in the classrooms. Technology is not a replacement of paper, pencil and books, rather a tool that compliments a teacher’s instruction and allows students to demonstrate their learning in creative and engaging ways. Students are inundated with technology outside of the classroom; therefore, our teachers are very purposeful when they feel it appropriate to use in their classrooms.”
Middle and High School Principal Brett Finland told me that the new technology, ”will enable the teachers to enhance the way they deliver their instruction, and will also allow for increased collaboration among students and their teachers as well.”
He continued to say: ”We are excited to put this technology in the hands of our teachers and students, to enhance and broaden the experiences of our learning community.”
Instructional Technology Integration Specialist Nina Baker told me that as she pushes into classrooms to support the rollout of these devices and Dellboards, while working with students and teachers to show them the benefits of this instructional technology, she is most excited about seeing the increased engagement and interaction within every day practice.
“Our students that we are seeing every day are changing. It is our job as educators to adapt and change with them. Introducing instructional technology into the classroom takes it beyond being a toy, as now it becomes an invaluable tool.”
Using myself as a primary resource, I have already had a great deal of time to enjoy seeing the benefits brought about by such technology in the classroom.
Be it throughout the delivery of instruction, watching the children process through lessons, or while even using the devices for the taking of assessments, the children are abundantly comfortable utilizing such technology, with a more hands-on approach than conventional worksheets with paper and pencil can deliver.
The possibilities seem limitless as to how much our students can derive, when technology in the classroom is placed in front of them. This truly is just the beginning of something that will become far bigger as we move ahead!
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.