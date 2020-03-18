Baker: How technology helps Weedsport schools

He also told me that we are also using the money to continue our 1:1 initiative, which provides all students in grades 1 to 6 with Chromebooks that utilize the Google Classroom platform, which allows teachers to create, distribute and grade assignments.

When I asked O’Connor to speak to the possibilities that this technology affords our students, he stated the following:

“I’ve always talked about how we continually strive to strategically use our funds to benefit students. I’m happy about the advantages our youngest learners will have, because of the Chromebooks, and how our entire student body will benefit from the interactive projectors. It’s important that we use technology to supplement learning at Weedsport and continue to prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing world. With the Chromebooks, our students can do their assignments online. This not only eliminates the need for paper, but ultimately accustoms our students to a society were almost everything is digital. They’re learning to thrive in an online environment and building those foundational skills they’re going to use for the rest of their lives. We are not preparing them to succeed in a world that we grew up in, but vastly different world that they will grow up in.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}