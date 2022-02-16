Baker: Medical program offers Cayuga County-area students a promising start

To believe in the value of a program such as the New Visions Medical Professions program offered by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and made available to our students at Weedsport High School, you certainly can find a prime example when looking toward their instructor, Nicole Backes. She is proof that this program can lead to remarkable things.

The program services not only students within our district, but students in the Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Port Byron, Skaneateles, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs school districts are also eligible to participate.

Much of the information within this article regarding the inner workings and logistics of the New Visions program has been provided to me by Backes, and for that I am beyond appreciative.

Currently, she is the instructor of three of our students within our high school. Those students by name are Landon Kepple, Adam O’Bryan and Quinn Rudick.

Backes is a graduate of the New Visions Medical Professions program as well. After graduating from high school, she received her B.S. from Syracuse University in communication sciences and disorders. She continued there and received her M.S. in speech language pathology. Thereafter, she worked in a subacute rehabilitation and long-term care facility while evaluating, diagnosing and treating individuals with speech, language, swallowing and cognitive communication disorders after they have had a history of stroke, neurological disease/disorders, dysphasia or other conditions. As current as this past fall, she taught at Syracuse as a part-time faculty member and delivered an intro course to communication sciences and disorders at the undergraduate level. If that's not enough for our heads to wrap around, she also owns a private practice, providing speech and language services in addition to all other hats that she wears.

When students enroll in the New Visions program, they receive high school credit for anatomy and physiology, health sciences and government/economics. Additionally, they have the opportunity to receive a total of 12 college credits to include freshman English I, freshman English II, effective speech/public address and medical terminology.

As stated on the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES website, “New Visions is a stimulating and challenging option for college-bound high school seniors who are interested in medicine and related life sciences and who would like to learn the fundamentals about health care professions. (Cayuga-Onondaga) BOCES in cooperation with Auburn Community Hospital will provide an inside look at medical professions found in hospitals and ancillary health care facilities. Through daily involvement with various medical staff, students will learn what is required of health care professionals in the application of education to real-life situations on the job. Students will gain a better understanding of the responsibilities and professional demands of a busy technical environment and we’ll see how working together as a team can provide quality patient care.”

Backes stated that in addition to classroom instruction, for two days a week, students participate in clinical rotations at the hospital and health care facilities, while shadowing professionals at those sites.

Also, while in attendance during the clinical rotations, Backes stated that the students are able to apply what they have learned in the classroom to the situation that they observe in relation to patient care.

Backes also told me that throughout the program, the students are immersed within the professional work environment and have abundant opportunities to practice communication, critical thinking, problem-solving and networking skills.

Additionally, she told me that they have added phlebotomy training. Also impressive is the fact that the students have spent two weeks learning about infection control, proper blood draw technique, test tubes and corresponding diagnostic tests, and they have gained hands-on experience performing blood draws using both mannequins and phlebotomy equipment.

I asked Backes what happens when students graduate from the program, and she told me that they typically attend college or pursue post-secondary education.

Graduates of the program in the past have gone on to be physical therapists, nurses, speech language pathologists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, medical doctors and dental hygienists, just to name a few.

When I asked her to provide a quote for me about the program and her students, she stated: “This program serves as a wonderful bridge between high school and college. Students who participate in the program have the unique opportunity to learn in a professional environment, and this provides them with valuable information about themselves and their likes, dislikes, interests and passions before applying to college. My goal is to help students identify the passion, develop effective study and time management skills, and build strong communication skills so that they are prepared for the next step in their education.”

When I asked Melinda Ervay, the assistant superintendent of curriculum in the Weedsport Central School District, about the New Visions program, she told me, “The New Visions program connects our students to their community. Career exploration is an area that the Weedsport Central School District continues to grow, starting with our middle school students. As we further involve our high school programming and course offerings, we are committed to providing our students with hands-on experiences in the areas of interest as well as advanced course offerings to help them navigate college and career readiness.”

Quinn Rudick, one of our New Visions students, said, “My favorite part of being in the New Visions program is the new experiences. ... The opportunities to see doctors and nurses work and perform their medical knowledge firsthand. It’s like being able to go behind the scenes and watch how they make decisions. Making a classroom of new friends is also something that is worthwhile. We all entered the program very shy, not knowing anyone, but within a few months, you could hear us all laughing together down the hallway!”

Please note this important fact, that on Wednesday, Feb. 16, all interested juniors in any of the aforementioned districts can visit for a day to get more information about the program. Those interested juniors can contact their guidance counselor within their own school district.

A hands-on training program, readying our students for a group of professions under the health care umbrella, can only be a win-win situation for all involved, where it is beyond obvious that each and every one of us can derive the benefit from the sound tutelage of a well-versed, tremendously prepared and skilled workforce, ready to serve its mission at a moment’s notice.

Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.

