Baker: Meet some of Weedsport schools' newest staff

Before coming to us, Wayne taught in Union Springs. Prior to that, she taught at Syracuse University during her master's work, and for five years she taught high school Spanish at Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia.

She has three daughters, and in addition to spending quality time with them, she enjoys traveling, baking, skiing and being with her extended family. She very much enjoys working with young people and the energy they bring to the world. She told me that she hopes to share some of her love for life and Spanish with her students.

Wayne also told me that the most challenging part of her job, she believes, is trying to meet her own personal expectations, which are to give her very best to everything she does.

Of Wayne, high school Principal Brett Fingland told me, “I feel very fortunate that we were able to add Holly Wayne to our staff. Ms. Wayne has made a smooth transition to our building and has already had a positive impact on our school community. Holly will continue the long established tradition of teaching excellence in Weedsport.”

In addition to welcoming Wayne, a new member of the elementary staff is Keara Thomas, who is a one-to-one aide within our kindergarten. She was born in Potsdam and was raised in Massena. She later moved to Auburn at 11 years old, and graduated from there as well.