Baker: Meet some of Weedsport schools' newest staff

During the months of January or February, the following five individuals became part of the Weedsport Central School District’s school community. Those individuals are as follows:
• Holly Wayne, foreign language teacher
• Keara Thomas, 1:1 teacher aide
• Nicole Tabone, returning to the district as a teacher aide
• Christopher Chalker, elementary school receptionist
• Aimee Fatcheric, part-time senior typist
To each individual, we give a warm welcome and hope for their success within the district. Prior to this writing, I sent each new hire a questionnaire, and if interested, they could voluntarily send information to me. For this particular month’s article, I will highlight a few of these individuals.
Regarding the new hires, elementary Principal Tim Cowin told me, “Our new staff members will bring fresh energy and ideas to our schools and students. I am happy to see them start and will support their growth in their roles.”
High school Spanish teacher Holly Wayne was born in Syracuse and grew up in the Auburn area. After completing her high school career at Auburn High, she completed her undergraduate work at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, and her master's was completed at Syracuse University. During her undergrad work in Spanish, she also minored in history, and her master's work not only included the studies of the Spanish language, but also its literature and culture.
Before coming to us, Wayne taught in Union Springs. Prior to that, she taught at Syracuse University during her master's work, and for five years she taught high school Spanish at Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia.
She has three daughters, and in addition to spending quality time with them, she enjoys traveling, baking, skiing and being with her extended family. She very much enjoys working with young people and the energy they bring to the world. She told me that she hopes to share some of her love for life and Spanish with her students.
Wayne also told me that the most challenging part of her job, she believes, is trying to meet her own personal expectations, which are to give her very best to everything she does.
Of Wayne, high school Principal Brett Fingland told me, “I feel very fortunate that we were able to add Holly Wayne to our staff. Ms. Wayne has made a smooth transition to our building and has already had a positive impact on our school community. Holly will continue the long established tradition of teaching excellence in Weedsport.”
In addition to welcoming Wayne, a new member of the elementary staff is Keara Thomas, who is a one-to-one aide within our kindergarten. She was born in Potsdam and was raised in Massena. She later moved to Auburn at 11 years old, and graduated from there as well.
Prior to joining us, Thomas worked at Hillside Children’s Center, and before that, she worked in the after-school care program at the Booker T. Washington Community Center. She told me that she has a 4-year-old son who keeps her very busy, and she loves to bake and cook. Additionally, she enjoys singing and dancing, and said that music is a very important part of her life.
When asked what she absolutely loves about her current position, Thomas told me that the environment is very welcoming and her coworkers are willing to help her out when needed. In addition to working with us on a daily basis, she is currently working toward her associate degree and is focusing on childhood education.
Lastly, and of greatest familiarity to me, is our newly hired elementary school receptionist, Christopher Chalker.
Still a Weedsport community member, Chalker was born in Geneva and he lived in Waterloo, until his third grade year. I actually had the pleasure of working with Christopher the first year he came to the district, when he was a third grader, as I was his first teacher within the district.
Currently a student enrolled at Cayuga Community College, his major is English and he’s planning to go to SUNY Oswego to work on furthering his college studies as a creative writer. He told me that writing is one of his favorite hobbies, and his dream is to become a screenwriter and an author.
Please join me in wishing each member of the Weedsport Central team — Chris, Holly, Keara, Nicole and Aimee — all of our best!
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.