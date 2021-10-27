Baker: Meet the Weedsport school district's newest staff

It seems as though I just wrote my final article for the 2020-2021 school year back in June. However, time has moved swiftly, and we really are nearly a month and a half into the next school year.

Over my first couple of articles this year, I am going to introduce you to several of the people our district has hired since late last school year, or as of this current school year.

I recently reached out to all individuals in that regard, and a number of them were interested in being highlighted within an article. I will begin this article by alphabetically naming all those hired in that timeframe, who were not highlighted in a welcoming article last year.

They are as follows:

• Megan Arbital, visual arts teacher at the junior-senior high school

• Wendy Blaylock, special education teacher at the elementary school

• David Briest, district psychologist

• Tyler Burt, teacher aide at the junior-senior high school

• Kelly Cargile, special education teacher at the elementary and junior-senior high schools

• Terry Casbarro, school bus driver

• CJ Chase, physical education teacher at the junior-senior high school

• Melissa Chehovich, teacher aide at the elementary school

• Erin Crabtree, returning special education teacher at the elementary school

• Cara DeJohn, business teacher at the junior-senior high school

• Mary Fedyshyn, school receptionist at the junior-senior high school

• Alicia Finizio, student aide

• Christine Jordan, English as a new language teacher

• Eliza Lennon, communication specialist

• Libby Nemic, teacher aide at the elementary school

• Debbie Perkins, returning school bus driver

• Misty Redsicker, teacher aide at the elementary school

• Stephanie Russo, counselor at the elementary and junior-senior high schools

• Liz Simmons, academic intervention support teacher at the elementary school

• Emily Tiegel, junior-senior high school tutor within the learning lab

I will highlight seven individuals specifically in this month’s article.

Meghan Arbital is the middle school visual arts teacher. Born in Maine, and having lived most of her life in Syracuse, she studied illustration but took studio art as well.

After working as a graphic designer for a freelance artist for several years, she decided to go into the field of education.

With a passion to do anything artistic, Arbital told me that she absolutely loves to get kids to think “outside the box” to help them use their imaginations and express themselves, when sometimes the words are more difficult to retrieve.

When telling me what the most challenging part of her job is, she said: “Igniting the passion and imagination in children who have given up on art, or have been told that art is not important. When this happens, I remind them that we would never have advanced as a society if people couldn’t imagine what didn’t exist yet!"

Wendy Blaylock joins us out of retirement after nearly 33 years within the Trumansburg Central School District. She also worked with the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES, in addition to working at her family’s restaurant, The Glenwood Pines. Blaylock told me that working with and seeing the children’s’ excitement as they grow and realize they can do something is of the greatest fulfillment to her.

Why did she come out of retirement, one might ask? She told me that it is because she missed working with the children, and this part-time position is perfect for her!

In her spare time she enjoys camping, doing crafts, reading, engaging in projects around her house and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

David Briest comes to us after working with both Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

Among some of his spare time hobbies are beekeeping and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

When I asked him what he absolutely loves most about his job, he told me that watching his students learn skills and grow brings the most fulfillment.

Also, when I asked him what the most challenging thing was about his job, he told me that balancing deadlines with the demands of having two children of his own did just that.

When asked if he wanted to share anything else with me beyond what my questionnaire posed, he told me: “I am very grateful to have the opportunity to work within the Weedsport Central School District. I really appreciate how helpful and welcoming everyone has been. Weedsport is a wonderful community, and I am fortunate to be a part of it!”

Kelly Cargile comes to Weedsport from the Auburn Enlarged City School District as well. She was born and raised in Auburn, and she enjoys spending her spare time with her family.

She also loves seeing the growth her students exhibit at the end of the year when compared to the beginning of the year. Having been a sociology major with a concentration in childhood education and special education, and with a master’s degree in literacy education, she certainly brings much to the table for our children!

Finding a healthy work-life balance and dealing with technology bring Cargile the most challenges, she said.

Terri Casbarro comes to us from the E. John Gavras Center, and she told me she absolutely loves driving our students on the bus every day.

In addition to working within our district, she also is a singer in a band, DJs, and works at a campground. When I asked her what she would like to add to my questionnaire, she told me that she is exceptionally thankful to work within our district, since it has such a great group of bus drivers and leaders throughout.

CJ Chase comes to us after being a substitute teacher in physical education within not only our district, but Port Byron and Cato as well.

Chase told me that he very much enjoys making connections with his students and all of the people within our district. When not at work, he enjoys spending time with his family and dogs. He enjoys golfing, slow pitch softball, working out and watching sports on TV.

Chase is also a modified football and baseball coach. He told me that being able to graduate from Weedsport, prior to coming back here to take the position, made it all feel like home to him.

Lastly, and by no means least, Cara DeJohn has worked within our district for six years as a teacher aide while working on her teaching degree, and is now a business teacher within our school district.

She enjoys being with her family and spending time outdoors, in addition to cooking and shopping. DeJohn absolutely loves the children and values each and every one of them as individuals, while watching them grow into young adults.

When I asked her what the most challenging part of her job is, she said that focusing on the social-emotional wellness of her students is a top priority during these challenging times. She wants her students to feel safe and content in her classroom.

To all the folks I have mentioned in this particular article, I thank each and every one of them for their time and assistance in the writing of this article. We certainly look forward to working with each of them and hope that they find their new home of employment a fruitful experience.

Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0