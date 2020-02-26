Baker: Meet Weedsport's first bowling team in almost 40 years

Young told me that a parent spoke to him about the fact that the team has positively impacted his son’s lifestyle, as going bowling is now something his child chooses to do socially on the weekend.

A great alternative to other choices that may be a bit more populated by students of that age group, bowling definitely gives the children and community members of most ages another option that can still be found almost anywhere!

For someone whose late father, Ted Cheche, was acknowledged by the American Bowling Congress as the youngest ABC Tournament bowler they had record of, and who at age 5 bowled a 508, it brings me much joy in knowing that our district is affording our students this opportunity once again. The happy memories and stories I recall him sharing were not so much of his ability, but his focus on the powerful moments he spent with his father and mother while practicing, competing and traveling. To him, that made it all worthwhile.

So to the team members, their families and the community: Enjoy this opportunity for many reasons, and my best to all as you do!

Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.

