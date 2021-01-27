Baker: More thoughts on the COVID-19 school year from Weedsport

After penning my article last month, and before saving it for the rollout in January, I didn’t know that the children would have partaken in remote instruction between these two articles. That will not change this month’s topic at hand, but it may very well help to dictate what I write about come February.
For those who enjoyed my students’ responses to the four questions I posed to them in December, here is the part two, focusing on the same topic. If you are new to the topic, please see below for a more detailed explanation of this current article’s content.
As a way to derive student-generated answers to questions I posed, I handed out four different questions to each of my 28 students. Twenty-five of them partake in the daily school setting, while three children and their families have exercised the option to work remotely from home.
I gave the children a choice to participate, and only a few did wish to sit this activity out.
Those who were up for the activity wrote their responses on a questioner I provided, and they were eager to share their sentiments. I, in turn, will send them your way throughout this article.
The questions posed to the children were as follows:
1. Throughout this pandemic, what makes you most proud of how you have handled things?
2. What do you enjoy most about the way things are being done this year, which are different from that of a typical school year?
3. What do you now miss most about the way a school day operated prior to the pandemic?
4. Please give a shoutout of thanks to anyone you wish who has made the school year possible for you, and tell me who they are, and what they have done for you.
While using first names only, here are some answers given to me to share with you by my students.
In regard to question No. 1, Lillia is making the most out of this time, and likes the fact that she can complete her homework quicker now than before. Aislyn is proud of the fact that she has kept her hands to herself in stores.
In response to question No. 2, Elise likes the fact that people are keeping each other safe and are caring for one another. Alexis likes the fact that she attends one of two different classrooms every other day.
When responding to question No. 3, Avriana is missing the days when she could play outside without a mask, and Sophia doesn’t like the fact that the mask makes her feel hot!
Lastly, in response to question No. 4, Liam thanks his family members as well, because they have helped him be successful with his homework, while Teddy appreciates someone named Mrs. LCB, as she is helping him get through this year.
Undoubtedly, that Mrs. LCB person, in turn, is abundantly thankful for an absolutely amazing group of little learners and super chargers through these very different times. She also appreciates their family members who are assisting in the effort in very real and different ways to help give each child every possible opportunity to rise above, as best as possible.
After a two-month hiatus of not submitting an article, I find myself approaching this month’s submission in a very different way. I made a con…
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.