Baker: More thoughts on the COVID-19 school year from Weedsport

2. What do you enjoy most about the way things are being done this year, which are different from that of a typical school year?

3. What do you now miss most about the way a school day operated prior to the pandemic?

4. Please give a shoutout of thanks to anyone you wish who has made the school year possible for you, and tell me who they are, and what they have done for you.

While using first names only, here are some answers given to me to share with you by my students.

In regard to question No. 1, Lillia is making the most out of this time, and likes the fact that she can complete her homework quicker now than before. Aislyn is proud of the fact that she has kept her hands to herself in stores.

In response to question No. 2, Elise likes the fact that people are keeping each other safe and are caring for one another. Alexis likes the fact that she attends one of two different classrooms every other day.

When responding to question No. 3, Avriana is missing the days when she could play outside without a mask, and Sophia doesn’t like the fact that the mask makes her feel hot!