Baker: 'Pete the Cat' author's visit energizes Weedsport Elementary

"I have the best job in the world, sharing excitement for reading of books."

This was posted by Eric Litwin, better known as Mr. Eric of "Pete the Cat" fame, on his Twitter page Thursday, Sept. 22, the day after he visited our school.

Known best for being the original author of the "Pete the Cat" books, Litwin, as stated in a ParentSquare posting in our district, can add New York Times best-selling, award-winning author to his resume. He blends music and literacy together to help children find how easy the love of reading can come, when one of those complements the other.

On the day he visited our school, he entertained the children in the building during one of two assemblies, which were structured by grade level. Additionally, he found the time in his busy schedule to sign books he authored that the children brought in.

I attended the first assembly, and can report on that. Many thanks go out to Melissa Aylward, one of our kindergarten teachers, who helped me derive information from the other assembly.

Our assembly began while music instructor Mary Buchmann and a group of fifth-graders sang a song that she wrote for Mr. Eric. The song not only thanked him for his work, but it mentioned various elements they enjoy from within his books as well.

Originally a teacher by trade, Litwin used music to help make learning even more exciting during his lessons.

He mentioned that he used music that he called "sit down songs," which helped his kids enjoy reading and language through not only song, but through body movements as well, as those songs often gave directives for his students to wriggle in their seats, by way of the lyrics.

With our group, he used his guitar, wonderful voice and a jump tale, which is a story written to make audience members jump as a result of surprise sounds being made.

Not only did our children jump a few times, they sang along with Litwin while smiling and laughing the entire time.

Additionally, he played a blues song called "What's the Matter With the Milk?" where students would chorally respond back to Litwin as he posed questions to them.

All of this was done before Litwin shared and set two fan favorites of his to song, where the students sang along, knowing both books so well. These books were "Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes" and "Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons."

Those of us who know and love Pete the Cat know that he tries to make the best out of any situation and makes life out to be a "groovy" adventure, which is a great message for all readers, regardless of their ages!

During the program for the younger children in the building, Aylward reported that there was high energy the entire time, which kept the kids focused on the performance. There was a number of interactions between the audience members and Litwin, while the children loved the hand motions and felt like they were part of the show!

Of the author's visit, Principal Tim Cowin told me, "Eric Litwin was highly entertaining, yet highly focused on the message of where reading can take you in life. I was fortunate to see both his performances at school. Excellent!"

Litwin stated that after 10 years, since he began to write and do events, his first book, "Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes" was published.

He told the audience that the critics were tough on his work, but that the teachers and the librarians saw the power in his ability to engage children, for sure!

As stated in a ParentSquare posting sent out by our district, Litwin has sold 13 million copies of his books, has had his work translated into 17 different languages, and is the proud recipient of 26 literary awards!

We are all very pleased that his ideas, style and positive messages have meant so much to his readers, including those of us in Weedsport! Thank you for your visit, Mr. Eric! You sure are groovy, indeed!