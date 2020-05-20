Baker: The heroism of students and their caregivers

From the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a hero by definition is “a person admired for achievements and noble qualities as well as being a person who shows great courage.”
It truly seems as though almost everyone during these unprecedented times can wear the moniker "hero" on their shirt front.
When you really think of it, how many times in our lives have we had so little time to prepare for so much, with no rulebook atop our desks to follow?
In my own opinion, I truly believe that everyone enduring these times is a hero in their own right.
Absolutely and unequivocally I understand, admire, appreciate and give abundant thanks for all of the amazing folks on the front lines keeping the world moving, who are in greater jeopardy and within harm's way on a daily basis, with the likelihood of being infected far more so than others not sharing space on those front lines.
To you all, I send my prayers, thanks, and support every day.
Many can socially distance with greater ease, and have far less of a chance of coming in contact to the coronavirus on a daily basis.
No matter what, we all realize that the dangerous threat looms as we navigate, wherever we go to do whatever we need to do, to make sure we each maintain our lives as best as possible and maintain some semblance of normalcy for those around us as we do so.
Be that as it may, it is still pressing and concerning no matter how we carry on, no matter what piece of mail we touch, currency we come into contact with, or grocery item we pull from a shelf or out of a bag. We now do so with more thought and concern than we ever have done before.
So to everyone, especially those on the front lines, and to all those who aren’t, every day when we move through these uncharted waters, we all do so as heroes because of the dynamics and uncertainties this pandemic sets not only around us, but before us as well, leaving much to the unknown. And for many, that creates even more unrest.
I wanted to take the time in this article to exalt two groups of heroes, whom all of my colleagues and I have had to come in contact with continually since we left our Jackson Street address, while relocating our children and their classrooms to very new and different kinds of spaces.
The first of the two groups are the parents/guardians/caregivers who, within this article, I will refer to as the caregivers each time, because no matter what their absolute identification, that is what they all are, while being in charge of the well-being of the children within those homes.
The second group I will refer to is the students.
From my vantage point, it is an understatement to say that I am abundantly impressed with what I have seen within my own group of 24 students and their caregivers. I am in awe of what they have been able to do remotely with so little preparation.
As teachers, we have many teaching resources available to us, and as students, they have learning resources as well.
As I stated in my article that ran in March, we provided Chromebooks to those students and their caregivers who wished to utilize those devices at home to help ensure online learning could take place with as much facility and efficiency as possible during this time.
Not really knowing how this would look, as teachers we had to decide the best way to communicate information to our families at the get-go, to help facilitate what was to come. Whether we did it through texting, the district website, emailing or phone calls, we sensitized our students’ caregivers as to what things would begin to look like, as we moved forward.
It's a very different role for most of our caregivers. Obviously not all of them are teachers themselves, so they had to not only bear in mind the gravity of what existed outside of their homes, they had to learn new and different ways in which the children under their care needed material to be delivered to them, and the children had to learn different things quickly as well, not even taking into account the curriculum.
Google Classroom, Google Meets, Google Forms, Google Slides, Jamboard, Zoom, NearPod, Zearn, Flipgrid, ScootPad, Read Works, RAZ Kids, Screencastify, etc. — the list could go on and on. They've all made this temporary substitution to the conventional classroom model a stopgap in its own right.
The above are interactive ways in which material is delivered to children. The navigation throughout some of these, the way in which that material needs to be manipulated on the slides, how assignments are returned, and questions about the material, before all of this happened, were not something that our caregivers needed to handle to this level and degree.
Before this, our students had exposure to many of the components listed above, but being away from school, their friends who could help walk them through things, and their teachers who were somewhat comfortable with all of it, were no longer readily available.
I am obviously not taking anything away from our wonderful caregivers. But these were all instructional ways of moving through material that were not used with great regularity within homes before things shifted in March. Hence, comfort levels that are now in place, are so due to diligence and the need to share a hand with their student(s) at home.
Of the work of our caregivers and students, Weedsport Elementary Principal Tim Cowin stated, "The quarantine situation has caused us to look at education in a totally different way. The school is more reliant than ever in working with parents. We know that the caregivers are often not trained educators, but they care about their children and are doing their best to make the best of the situation. I appreciate their efforts and the efforts of our students, and hope that we are all back to school very soon.”
It has been abundantly impressive to watch the resourcefulness of our caregivers and students, especially when assignments have not easily been able to be electronically returned and forwarded back to my Google Classroom for various reasons. Children have sent videos, photo, texts and emails, and have made their own answer sheets duplicating their work, so that they could receive credit for a job well-done.
Both groups have had to step up to a plate, which they have filled brilliantly, and as well as possible in these amazing and different times.
I personally refuse to call any of this a "new normal," because I look forward to being back in the swing of things with my children alongside me, as well as their caregivers on my other side.
We will all walk through this together, and will come out at the other end stronger, more knowledgeable, and with an even greater appreciation for each role everyone has had while moving through these turbulent times.
So to our caregivers, and our students, you definitely are our heroes, as you too have shown great courage and determination during so much uncertainty, while we admire you for your achievements.
Again, for our caregivers who are not teachers, and who also, as we all do, have many, many other things on your minds, you have helped us in this role as an effort, together, to bolster instruction with quality, as you have done little, if any of this remotely, ever before. You are more than just there, and we thank you for that!
For our students, you are amazing, and we are so proud of what you are doing. Hang in there, and know that you will be so much stronger, smarter and even more outstanding for doing all of it.
In closing, I won’t be sending a parade your way, nor will I be able to place signs in your front yards the likes of which have lovingly peppered the landscape of our neighborhoods.
I will, however, shout it out with this article that yes, heroes do live where you live, right inside the homes where you work each time you engage in online learning. What you have been asked to do is amazing, and the way in which you have done it, beyond awe-inspiring.
From me and from all of us at the Weedsport Central School District, we send smiles, love and hugs, and give a virtual trophy to all those in this game, since you are not merely participating — you are in the game and are winning! We are your biggest fans, and you are amazing athletes within this contest!
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.
