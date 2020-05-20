Baker: The heroism of students and their caregivers

Be that as it may, it is still pressing and concerning no matter how we carry on, no matter what piece of mail we touch, currency we come into contact with, or grocery item we pull from a shelf or out of a bag. We now do so with more thought and concern than we ever have done before.

So to everyone, especially those on the front lines, and to all those who aren’t, every day when we move through these uncharted waters, we all do so as heroes because of the dynamics and uncertainties this pandemic sets not only around us, but before us as well, leaving much to the unknown. And for many, that creates even more unrest.

I wanted to take the time in this article to exalt two groups of heroes, whom all of my colleagues and I have had to come in contact with continually since we left our Jackson Street address, while relocating our children and their classrooms to very new and different kinds of spaces.

The first of the two groups are the parents/guardians/caregivers who, within this article, I will refer to as the caregivers each time, because no matter what their absolute identification, that is what they all are, while being in charge of the well-being of the children within those homes.

The second group I will refer to is the students.