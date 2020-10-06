Baker: The unprecedented task before today's students

To "monitor and adjust" — that is a term used daily, and with great frequency, within the field of teaching. Until recently, the term was used predominantly from the perspective of the teacher.
As teachers, we watch our children and identify celebrations and struggles throughout each student’s learning pathway, to help better ensure successful outcomes.
This still continues today, and it will not change. It is something that is nearly instinctive within every teacher’s mindset throughout his/her delivery each day.
Struggling to find a “just the right topic” to write on at the onset of this particular year has been a difficult task.
Not just in Weedsport, but everyone in the field at this time, is having to take things step by step, and moment by moment, so that “monitor and adjust” component is rightfully happening now more than ever.
When I thought about the phrase “monitor and adjust,” I couldn’t help but realize that this year, it has far less to do with the teacher’s perspective, and far more to do with the vantage point of a child.
Change can be difficult for many people regardless of their age, but what our little ones have had to rethink over the last few weeks has been amazing.
They used to enter the building each morning, without needing to visit a checkpoint for any reason other than to say “hello” to the kind adult who welcomed them every day.
Now they wait patiently for a set of “smiling” eyes, readying to take their temperature, before entering the building.
I now look out in front of me each day, and I see the most amazing little faces while I find myself having to rely more than ever on body language, and eyes. Smiles are worn, but when masks are on, they are hidden behind a covering that proudly boasts the face of a favorite animal, some sort of iconic design or sports team logo, just to name a few.
The children have had to try their hardest and learn to keep their masks on during appropriate times, and know when it’s OK to take a break based on the directive set in place.
Their lunch routine has changed. Even though eating in a classroom just doesn’t seem as much fun as being in the cafeteria, they are making the best out of the situation, and enjoy light exercise time, or an entertaining video revolving around an area they are learning about, while watching videos shown on a Dell board.
Fewer pencils need to be sharpened on a daily basis, and far more device operation skills are being honed. Another change, and quite an adjustment, is that our children are trying their hardest to acclimate throughout different device platforms, and they are most patient when things don’t go as planned, which is always a possibility when you deal with technology, no matter the location.
They have learned to tap into the need to be more patient when things need to take time to be worked through.
Whether our children are full-day, everyday or learning throughout a hybrid platform, or fully virtual, it is a marked difference between the opening to this particular school year and that of last year.
Could we ever have imagined how different things would be? So when you really take a step back to think about it ... it truly is quite fascinating.
Think about so many times in our pasts, either individually, as a nation or a world, when we had to rethink, reevaluate and readjust. Especially as time forges ahead thereafter, one can’t help but take a step back and appreciate the view, realizing just how amazing the human condition is to survive through a mere bump in the road, or times of greater turbulence.
It's not something anyone wants to endure, but our students are well on their way to learning the value of capturing their inner strength and inner knowhow to make things work while they focus on thriving.
Really, what greater teaching could there truly be?
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!