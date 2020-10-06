Baker: The unprecedented task before today's students

To "monitor and adjust" — that is a term used daily, and with great frequency, within the field of teaching. Until recently, the term was used predominantly from the perspective of the teacher.

As teachers, we watch our children and identify celebrations and struggles throughout each student’s learning pathway, to help better ensure successful outcomes.

This still continues today, and it will not change. It is something that is nearly instinctive within every teacher’s mindset throughout his/her delivery each day.

Struggling to find a “just the right topic” to write on at the onset of this particular year has been a difficult task.

Not just in Weedsport, but everyone in the field at this time, is having to take things step by step, and moment by moment, so that “monitor and adjust” component is rightfully happening now more than ever.

When I thought about the phrase “monitor and adjust,” I couldn’t help but realize that this year, it has far less to do with the teacher’s perspective, and far more to do with the vantage point of a child.

Change can be difficult for many people regardless of their age, but what our little ones have had to rethink over the last few weeks has been amazing.