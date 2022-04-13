Baker: Weedsport elementary group making school a better place

What do you get when you take Paxton Bacon, Connor Chapman, Cadence Comstock, Kaylee Cook, Evelyn Erbeck, Sadie Guzzo, Kennedy Harmon, Emma Hopkins, Lucy Hopkins, Grayson McNabb, Carter Vallance,and Brynlee Wright, and put them alongside Weedsport Elementary art instructor Melissa Beerman and fifth grade teacher Danielle Birchard? You get an absolutely outstanding group of individuals who lead our Elementary School Government Organization and do wonderful things within our school community!

After elections had taken place in the fall, these fine folks have been very busy enriching our educational community ever since!

The idea of student mystery readers manifested after the children saw how much people enjoyed teacher mystery readers being showcased.

A goal of 250 was hoped to be achieved, but our ESGO shattered that when their sock drive cranked in a total of 1,100 pairs for local homeless shelters.

And we just thought the commercials were the second best thing to the actual Super Bowl games! Nope! The Super Bowl food drive was a great way to capture some game energy and tie it into a food drive to help benefit the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry!

We all fell in love with the valentine candy grams that people were able to send to each other in the building, while the children were able to spread love and kindness throughout this initiative!

During the Easter season on April 8, the youngsters engaged in an Easter egg hunt thanks to the efforts of our ESGO, and Gameboard Palooza is just around the corner for our older kids to enjoy.

"It's a lot of hard work, but it's really fun to do," said fifth grader Grayson McNabb. His colleague Callie Cook said, "Everything we do makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside, because I enjoy helping our school and community!"

Fourth grader Kennedy Harmon told us, "While on ESGO, you are never bored. There is always something fun going on!"

Elementary school Principal Tim Cowin wanted the ESGO to present to our board of education, where Beerman, Birchard and every single ESGO representative were present as students presented the information that evening to our board. Beerman and Birchard both told me that they are very proud of the students' maturity levels and the responsibility they have shown!

Cowin told me, "The ESGO students really worked hard this year. They have brought forward many ideas to our ESGO group as a whole, and then talked about what ideas to put forward to (me) for approval. They have been very thoughtful in their plans."

Keep it up kids! You are natural born leaders for sure! Maybe someday ... you can lead in other capacities, which reach out even further to the masses. Does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. interest anyone?

Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.

