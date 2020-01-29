Baker: Weedsport media programs bring 'joy and fulfillment'

If something gave a teacher “the greatest joy and fulfillment” he/she could have, then choosing this topic for my column a second time should bring pause to no one.

Those were the words high school journalism teacher Jon Hay penned to me in an email in response to me asking him if he would be interested in having me run another article on the former school newspaper, and now online publication, The Johnny Green.

The Johnny Green is comprised of members from Hay’s Journalism 1 and Journalism 2 classes. It is also available if a student wants to take part in an extracurricular activity, that being helping out with The Johnny Green. He said many students that are working on the website and broadcast endeavors are not a part of the actual journalism classes, and are welcome.

Back in 2011, when I first visited the topic, the publication came out in print. As time moved on and technology forged ahead, it is now an online publication, which offers its readers so much more, and its student staff exponential benefits.