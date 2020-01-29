Baker: Weedsport media programs bring 'joy and fulfillment'

If something gave a teacher “the greatest joy and fulfillment” he/she could have, then choosing this topic for my column a second time should bring pause to no one.
Those were the words high school journalism teacher Jon Hay penned to me in an email in response to me asking him if he would be interested in having me run another article on the former school newspaper, and now online publication, The Johnny Green.
The Johnny Green is comprised of members from Hay’s Journalism 1 and Journalism 2 classes. It is also available if a student wants to take part in an extracurricular activity, that being helping out with The Johnny Green. He said many students that are working on the website and broadcast endeavors are not a part of the actual journalism classes, and are welcome.
Back in 2011, when I first visited the topic, the publication came out in print. As time moved on and technology forged ahead, it is now an online publication, which offers its readers so much more, and its student staff exponential benefits.
Hay told me, “Changing from a print publication, which only came out four times each year, to a website (whsjohnnygreen.org) that we can update as soon as the content is created, has been really exciting. Journalists must get the news out in a timely manner, and we weren’t able to do that until the switch to the web. For the future, though, I think the thing that I’m most excited about is how we are going to be able to evolve and improve our broadcast capabilities. Students in today’s world want information visually and want to be entertained. We are going to offer that, while also providing content that will be informative and thought-provoking.”
Not only is The Johnny Green now utilizing video and digital content components not inherent of the print medium, but Hay told me it will soon be on Instagram and Twitter @whsjohnnygreen.
He went on to say that another major change since he began the publication over a decade ago is the development of the broadcast journalism program.
"The Morning Report" began five years ago, and was a daily broadcast that served as a replacement for the morning announcements. It also included additional information that was sent out to the students on a daily basis.
At the end of last year, Hay told me that "The Morning Report" morphed into a weekly show called "Warrior TV" that fashioned itself around local news broadcasts like "Bridge Street." He said currently they are in the process of making "Warrior TV" more student-focused and will be showcasing the new version in the next month.
Awaiting approval from the state Education Department, high school Principal Brett Fingland told me that meetings transpired with teachers to drive input on an upcoming digital media lab to be completed this coming summer.
Fingland also shared, “Early planning for this room began last school year. Meetings were held with teachers in order to gain a vision for what we would like the room to look like, its capabilities, and also what courses could collaborate utilizing such a space. Last summer I also visited another school to look at a similar type of space and how it was utilized.”
The room will have:
• A video production floor space complete with a “green screen” for broadcasting purposes.
• Two flat panel monitors for editing purposes.
• Student work stations with the latest computer software to enhance the digital production experience.
• An editing station where content can be formatted for broadcast.
Fingland also stated, “We anticipate multiple content areas taking advantage of this space and collaborating: TV production taught by John Anderson, journalism taught by Jon Hay, digital photography taught by Alicia Flinn, and various art courses taught by Hannah Fancher, as well as music industry taught by Alex Veiga.”
Hay told me that the broadcasting capabilities would be beyond impressive come next fall.
Hay is excited about the potential the digital media lab will have in an effort to entice more students to join the initiative due to the exciting nature and possibilities it will hold for all involved.
Previous Johnny Green writer, website launcher, managing editor and Weedsport alumna Omneya Hany Aboushanab currently works for NBCUniversal in the NBC News division in the 30 Rock building. She is a production associate and researcher for NBC News Now. She told me that she writes stories, shoots video, edits and produces.
“I’m living my wildest dreams," Aboushanab stated, "and they never could have been made possible without the love and support of The Johnny Green!”
Weedsport alumnus and former student of mine Ben Grieco used to be a sports writer and managing editor for The Johnny Green, in addition to being one of the morning reporters, Grieco took his skills up to the lake in Oswego.
When I asked Grieco what he is doing now, he told me, “Currently, I am the managing editor of The Oswegonian at Oswego State. Last year, I was the sports editor, and my freshman year I was a copy editor and staff writer. During the winter, I am the primary beat writer for the nationally ranked Oswego State men's hockey team and sometimes travel where they are playing (I've been to Buffalo a lot). I write weekly features about different players or the team in general. The last couple seasons, I have also covered the Oswego State baseball team. This past year, I was also the sports department intern for The Palladium-Times, the local city paper in Oswego, and covered numerous high school sports. Outside of print journalism, I am one of the main three guys for the Oswego State women's hockey broadcasts on the student-run radio station, WNYO 88.9 FM, and I also broadcast the Oswego State ACHA club men's hockey team on YouTube Live.”
Grieco also said, “I was able to improve on what I had already learned through four years of journalism in high school, and applied that to all of my news writing classes and the newspaper. Having Mr. Hay as the advisor for the newspaper, being a former sports writer himself, was huge, and he was able to give me hands-on advice.”
When asked to reflect on his most prized moments as the leader of this initiative for all these years, Hay stated, “Honestly, the most prized moments have been working with the incredible students who have been a part of this program. It has been an amazing opportunity to connect with students outside of the traditional ELA classroom and guide them as they challenge themselves — and ultimately succeed — in creating things they are passionate about. Every time our program has evolved and done great things, it has been student-driven. We are really lucky to have great kids at Weedsport, and so many of them have worked hard and created a legacy in the journalism program. I appreciate them all.”
So there you go, Mr. Hay — “the greatest joy and fulfillment” you mentioned is in direct correlation to all that you have done to take such an enormous task at its infancy and turn it into something beyond ever anticipated, which has allowed for life-changing experiences to come as a result of your labors. ”Joy and fulfillment” — you bet, and it isn’t just felt by you!
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.