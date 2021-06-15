Baker: Weedsport school-library partnership persists through COVID-19

There is absolutely no way I would be able to write an article regarding our role at Weedsport Elementary School regarding the Weedsport Free Library’s summer reading program without first mentioning the recent retirement of Cheryl Austin, who was its director for 21 of her 30 years at the library.

It was always a pleasure engaging with Austin throughout these years not only as a community member and a parent within our district, and during visits to the library, but it has always been an absolute pleasure to refer to her as a friend. I’m sure the Weedsport community joins with me in wishing her a retirement filled with health, happiness and love.

We now look forward to the relationship that will continue at the library with Diana Wendell as the director at the helm, continuing to enrich the lives of not only our children, but our adults in the community as well.

During the New York state summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” students will be able to check out books in person or through the digital platform, and will be able to keep track of their hours on a log to present to the school upon their return in September, where there will be some sort of celebration allowing the kids who partook in the summer reading program to come together.