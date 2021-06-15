Baker: Weedsport school-library partnership persists through COVID-19

There is absolutely no way I would be able to write an article regarding our role at Weedsport Elementary School regarding the Weedsport Free Library’s summer reading program without first mentioning the recent retirement of Cheryl Austin, who was its director for 21 of her 30 years at the library.
It was always a pleasure engaging with Austin throughout these years not only as a community member and a parent within our district, and during visits to the library, but it has always been an absolute pleasure to refer to her as a friend. I’m sure the Weedsport community joins with me in wishing her a retirement filled with health, happiness and love.
We now look forward to the relationship that will continue at the library with Diana Wendell as the director at the helm, continuing to enrich the lives of not only our children, but our adults in the community as well.
During the New York state summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” students will be able to check out books in person or through the digital platform, and will be able to keep track of their hours on a log to present to the school upon their return in September, where there will be some sort of celebration allowing the kids who partook in the summer reading program to come together.
Aja Hahn, our elementary school librarian, set forth a reading challenge in May, wherein the children were to read 20 minutes per day for the month of May. Students could read in class or at home, and they kept track of their reading time on a log. The goal was to have each class read for a total of 1,000 minutes in May, resulting in at least 17,000 minutes by all students involved. Prekindergarten through grade four read a total of 108,920 hours! And our fifth and sixth graders combined read for 20,560 hours, for a grand total of 129,480.
At the end, there was an incentive in place: If the goal was met, each class would take a walking trip to DBs Drive In for an ice cream treat, made possible by our Association of Parents and Teachers.
It was there that we met with Linda Quinn of the Weedsport Free Library and she read to the children and distributed summer reading program materials.
In addition to the special treat, throughout the last week in May the children engaged in "drop everything and read" time where they read silently in class. This was followed by the entire school going out to read together on the front sidewalk the next day. On the following day, our children met in the corridors of our school and they formed a reading train and read for 15 minutes. Lastly, on Thursday, May 27, the students engaged in book bingo, during which our principal, Tim Cowin, “the man with the golden voice,” called the numbers over the speaker while making a valiant attempt at injecting jokes and trivia throughout the game.
Whenever a child won bingo, they were able to go out in the hall and choose a book prize, again provided by the Weedsport APT.
Of the partnership we share with the public library regarding an initiative such as this, Cowin told me, “We are always proud to partner with the public library in our common goal of reading. Together, the library and the school can help bridge the summer gap, and the librarians have worked to set up this program cooperatively to do just that.”
Additionally, Hahn said, “There have been so many areas of school that didn’t look normal this year. We are excited that we brought back some of our favorite elementary reading celebrations as the kickoff to the beneficial and fun partnership with the Weedsport Free Library. We are very grateful that our principal, Mr. Cowin, and our APT support our students as readers, and are willing to reward their efforts.”
This effective partnership between the school and the public library is truly reminiscent of anything that felt successful during this school year coming to a close. When collaboration and well thought-out and organized practices and initiatives meet tasks head-on, the most challenging of obstacles can be surmounted by those who meet those challenges. Of all things this year that had those attributes, the best results were yielded for all involved, in a very different and unique situation.
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.