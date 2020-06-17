Baker: Weedsport seniors show true perseverance

One high school senior year. That is it. One senior year in high school. That is what each student gets for committing to making it through their academic career from pre-K through 12th grade.
We all know this, so why did I choose to begin in this fashion? It is simple. There isn’t a one of us who doesn’t feel for a student anywhere in this world who has been a senior through this COVID-19 pandemic.
The proms, dinner dances, limousines, parties, class trips, ceremonies, awards, scholarships, gowns, tassels, mortarboards, sashes, cords ... and the list could go on and on.
There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that I wish this year could have been a “regular” or “normal” year for all seniors, but what I do know is that more than ever before, they will come to have a greater understanding of the fact that “regular” and “normal” truly don’t exist.
What our seniors have learned is beyond valuable. They have had to set some of the conventional traditions and practices aside, many they have looked forward to for years, and they have had to adjust to all of this, with little warning. The wheels in their brains had to sadly be slowed down to a crawl, while hoping for some sort of something or other, to make it all better by the time the school year came to a close.
Our district’s leaders had to do what they could to do what they could, if that makes sense, to try to deliver as many opportunities possible, to lend a semblance of tradition to do justice to what the students have partaken in during the past, and to balance that with guidelines as well.
Within this article, which I obviously penned a bit before today’s publication, I will only focus on what the district has done for our seniors as of this writing, and not about what will possibly happen after this is published.
Each year, our seniors, faculty and staff, in addition to all of the individuals who receive yearbook dedications, pppreciations, and the family members of those honored in memory, if sadly applicable, come together for a breakfast and ceremony of dedications.
For this year, as she does every year, high school Social Studies teacher Theresa Leonardi organized the Senior Breakfast, after leading the yearbook staff for the entire school year, before the distribution of the yearbooks.
An event that takes place on a Friday morning in May each year, with a breakfast to be enjoyed, the event this year had to be redefined and reimagined to fit.
It was two-part program, which took place May 19-20. The online portion was in a Zoom format, with onlookers watching during a live video cast.
The video is still available online, as is every other event mentioned within this article, and can be found within the district website under "News" during the months of May and June.
It was virtually on that day on May 19 when Leonardi and the yearbook staff — which included students Jenna Guzzo, Lilyanna Komarisky, Madison McNabb, MacKenzie Whittaker, McKenna Holmes (also chief video editor) and Taylor Hunter — were all present, along with all those honorees and their family members.
Dedications to the honorees were introduced by members of the yearbook staff, before the honorees spoke personally:
• Brenda Bochino, a 21-year staff veteran, who has taught first, second, third, and fourth grades, who most recently looped from grade three to grade four, and now is coming back to third grade, also speaks to our seniors annually during Veterans Day ceremonies, as she shares her brother’s personal story of military service to our country.
• Tammy Whidden, who is a 31-year veteran and has taught business, home and careers, keyboarding and career financial management, just to name a few, has worked with children in grades Kindergarten through 12.
• Carol Hawk, who retired after 36 years of service, began as a substitute bus driver and retired as the transportation supervisor.
• Sharon Morsdorf, who retired after 25 years in the district, began as a bus driver, and has been a summer helper, bus router and senior bus driver.
"In Appreciation" honors were introduced by members of the yearbook staff, before the honorees spoke personally:
• George Quinn retired after 14 years of service as a custodian while brightening our halls on a daily basis.
• Theresa Chappell retired after 18 years of service in our district as a bus driver, and she also worked as an internal mail delivery person within the district, and was a supply tracking and delivery person during the summer months, readying for the upcoming school year.
One "In Memory" was presented to the three daughters of the following honoree, and were introduced by a member of the yearbook staff, before the girls spoke personally on behalf of their late mother, Carol Griffin. Three Weedsport alumnae, Erin, Molly and Shannon Griffin, where there in honor of their beloved mother.
Carol Griffin worked within both buildings as an aide in the district for 15 years. She did so with seeming effortlessness, even throughout cancer treatment. She was a rock, and because of her, we rolled.
Additional "In Appreciation" honors were introduced to various individuals or groups by members of the yearbook staff, before the honorees spoke personally. Those included Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Stark, honored after completing his five-year term on the board of education. The board of education, administration and staff were represented by board President Norman J. Chirco. Erik Nicklaw, and Kathy Holden, both senior class advisors, were a part of this group, and the yearbook staff was as well, and was represented by Senior Typist Kathy Greenwood.
On the following day, May 20, the seniors partook in the Senior Swag Day drive-thru. Seniors came to the high school property during assigned times alphabetically. They drove up to a check point and were given the following items: Senior yearbook, cap, tassel, gown, class of 2020-sticker, sunglasses and case, lanyard, popsocket, glow-in-the-dark Frisbee, stress ball, drawstring backpack, beach ball, two graduation cap boxes filled with chocolate and candy, and a green and white halfmoon cookie.
Lastly, as if there is room for more, a choice of pulled pork or 1/2 chicken meal with mac salad, salt potatoes and corn bread was provided for each graduate. In a very generous offering, Ryan Moon of Mooney’s catering provided every senior with a meal at no cost!
The district website also has videos of the honors convocation, National Honor Society inductions, sports award ceremony, and art and music show.
In closing, and in reference to that “regular” and “normal” I discussed in an aforementioned section of this article, our seniors have taken what has been done and have risen to the occasion, as close to “regular” and “normal” as possible, while being as far from it as they could have been.
Making it through all of this as the Class of 2020, our seniors will be the ground breakers and the role models others will look up to, as to how to navigate this thing called life, with grace and dignity, when “regular” and “normal” are nowhere to be found, and when making the best out of a not-so-typical situation is looked upon by others with great respect for such an ability to do so.
These are the things they will take with them, and will have for a lifetime thereafter. They may not be able to be hung from a rearview mirror where their tassels will boast, “Graduate on Board,” and they won’t be able to be scrapbooked, but they will last a very long time, and will undoubtedly stay with them whenever and divergence needs to be taken from “regular” or “normal” ... ever again.
To our seniors and our families, from me, I wish to say congratulations to ALL OF YOU on a job better than well done. Graduates, may you find great health, love, happiness, prosperity and personal contentment, as you embark on this new and exciting time in your life.
Go well, go strong, and go ahead, as you break ground, while always remembering where you came from. Whether you will have roots or wings, your beginnings will always be a part of who you are, and who you will become.
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!