Baker: Weedsport seniors show true perseverance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One high school senior year. That is it. One senior year in high school. That is what each student gets for committing to making it through their academic career from pre-K through 12th grade.

We all know this, so why did I choose to begin in this fashion? It is simple. There isn’t a one of us who doesn’t feel for a student anywhere in this world who has been a senior through this COVID-19 pandemic.

The proms, dinner dances, limousines, parties, class trips, ceremonies, awards, scholarships, gowns, tassels, mortarboards, sashes, cords ... and the list could go on and on.

There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that I wish this year could have been a “regular” or “normal” year for all seniors, but what I do know is that more than ever before, they will come to have a greater understanding of the fact that “regular” and “normal” truly don’t exist.

What our seniors have learned is beyond valuable. They have had to set some of the conventional traditions and practices aside, many they have looked forward to for years, and they have had to adjust to all of this, with little warning. The wheels in their brains had to sadly be slowed down to a crawl, while hoping for some sort of something or other, to make it all better by the time the school year came to a close.