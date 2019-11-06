From the online Oxford Dictionary, the word civics is "the study of the rights and duties of citizenship."
Involving students in student government opportunities not only helps them work toward becoming leaders, but helps the student body itself share in that commitment as well.
Last school year, beginning March 28, the Weedsport High School Student Senate engaged in its first meeting with our Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School principal, Brett Fingland.
When I asked him how the idea materialized, he told me that he had been thinking of a way to allow for more student input into the happenings within a school culture. He also told me he wanted a representation of students from all grade levels within the junior and senior high school buildings to have a voice that would help with the decisions, which would impact the entire student body.
This year’s students are the same as last year’s students, except there will be two new seventh graders who will join the senate in the near future, as they will be the youngest in the building.
Utilizing a different means of student selection than that of an election process inherent of a democracy, Fingland told me that last year, he asked the teachers to nominate students based on their independent thinking skills, those being individuals who see both sides of an issue and also genuinely care about their school community.
Finland also told me that the senate members understand the responsibility that they have as representatives of their class as a whole.
In grades eight, nine, 10 and 11, each grade level is represented by one male and one female. At grade 12, there are three student representatives, two females and a male.
Members can serve as long as they wish and the following is a listing of current members by grade level:
Grade 8: Adrianna Collins and Matt Freunscht
Grade 9: Lily Anna Komarisky and Gavin Heath
Grade 10: Mariah Quigley and Landon Kepple
Grade 11: Justin Berry and Allison Jeffers
Grade 12: Olivia Rudick, Tati Duncan Polumbo and Ryan Sheehan
Meetings are held biweekly, with the agenda being made by Fingland and the students. Matters dealt with include Spirit Week activities, building initiatives, student activities and guest speakers, just to name a few.
When I asked Fingland to share his feelings about the Student Senate, he said, “Establishing the Student Senate is one of the best things I have ever done in my career. It is wonderful to meet with the students, listen to them, hear their ideas, and allow them the opportunity to make meaningful decisions that impact the school community.”
Fingland has given these students opportunities to help make a difference and impact an entire student body, which brings great meaning to not only those on the Student Senate, but to all of the children in both our junior and senior high school groups. Being a part of making things happen and watching things come to fruition inevitably shows students the power of involvement, without question.