Baker: Weedsport students reflect on remote learning

Knowing what very well could be inevitable at any given moment for us, that being a shift to remote learning, we did much to prepare for this time, while our students learned from home and our faculty taught from our classrooms, as we used Zoom to meet up with them and teach.

Answering the first question, Victoria told me that she felt more successful staying focused so she wouldn’t fall behind, while Railynn was happy that she finished her work early every day. Aislyn was pleased that she had paid attention a lot and did well answering assignment questions. Sophia believed that she was successful in part because she didn’t have to wait until 2 p.m. to ready herself to leave for home. Teddy was proud to say that during this time, he was successful not only doing his work, but making sure his family was safe. Ty and Evalyn were just plain proud of everything they did! Elise was nervous at first, and then became happy, because she knew what to do after all! Additionally, Finn succeeded being at home working with his family, and Avriana, along with Max, felt successful that their work didn’t give them any stressors, while Cadence and CJ echoed so many other sentiments of also feeling accomplished, since completing their activities at home was the goal that was achieved!