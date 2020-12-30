Baker: Weedsport students share thoughts on COVID-19 school year

The questions posed to the children were as follows:

"Throughout this pandemic, what makes you most proud of how you have handled things?"

"What do you enjoy most about the way things are being done this year, which are different from that of a typical school year?"

"What do you now miss most about the way a school day operated prior to the pandemic?"

"Please give a shoutout of thanks to anyone you wish who has made the school year possible for you, and tell me who they are, and what they have done for you."

While using first names only, here are some answers given to me to share with you:

In response to question No. 1, Cadence stated that she is most proud of herself, because she has been able to stay safe and well during this time, while Jack mentions point-blank that he has been proud of himself for doing the right things. Evelyn told me that she was very proud of herself for making sure that no one around her was unsanitary, and Victoria wants to remind us that maintaining a 6-foot personal spacing distance apart from one another helps to keep others safe.

Moving onto question No. 2: