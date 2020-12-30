Baker: Weedsport students share thoughts on COVID-19 school year

After a two-month hiatus of not submitting an article, I find myself approaching this month’s submission in a very different way. I made a conscious effort to gravitate away from the logistics of this year, which have been constantly evolving during this very different type of year.
Such an absence had to do with the fact that the months of October and November brought about great change for many of us at Weedsport Elementary, and so much so that I was not comfortable devoting time to a given subject, which could be totally redesigned between the time of my writing of the article and its actual submission date.
For this month’s article, I went with something safe. I posted four different questions to each of my 28 students. Twenty-five of them partake in the daily school setting, while three children and their families have exercised the option to work remotely from home.
I gave the children a choice to participate, and only a few did wish to sit this activity out.
I will run a second part of this article in January so that each child who wished to participate can be showcased somewhere within one of the two articles on this topic.
Those who were up for the activity wrote their responses on a questioner I provided, and they were eager to share their sentiments. I, in turn, will send them your way throughout this article.
The questions posed to the children were as follows:
"Throughout this pandemic, what makes you most proud of how you have handled things?"
"What do you enjoy most about the way things are being done this year, which are different from that of a typical school year?"
"What do you now miss most about the way a school day operated prior to the pandemic?"
"Please give a shoutout of thanks to anyone you wish who has made the school year possible for you, and tell me who they are, and what they have done for you."
While using first names only, here are some answers given to me to share with you:
In response to question No. 1, Cadence stated that she is most proud of herself, because she has been able to stay safe and well during this time, while Jack mentions point-blank that he has been proud of himself for doing the right things. Evelyn told me that she was very proud of herself for making sure that no one around her was unsanitary, and Victoria wants to remind us that maintaining a 6-foot personal spacing distance apart from one another helps to keep others safe.
Moving onto question No. 2:
Shea just wants to make the best out of a rough situation, stating that he enjoys seeing all the different types of masks that people wear. Madelyn, meanwhile, enjoys being part of a smaller split room class size of 11, out of 25 total in-school children, due to social distancing. She and Ty both enjoy flipping between my classroom and the satellite classrooms every other day. Kelly enjoys the fact that every other day she is able to go upstairs into the satellite classroom and reside on the second floor.
When deriving input from the children regarding question No. 3, Railynn rightfully misses the fact that she doesn’t need to wear a mask on any given day, and feels it to be sad that she can’t see the faces of her friends. Max mentioned the fact that social distancing even finds its way onto the playground, as multiple classes rightfully aren’t able to be out on the playground at the same time for health and safety reasons. Avriana joins him in missing the days when she could play outside without a mask. Different from some of our other friends’ answers above, Aaden misses being in one class group that isn’t split between two different rooms on a daily basis.
Answers from some of my children to question No. 4 are as follows:
Izzy wants to thank her friends during this time for being nice to her, while Jake is giving a big cheer to his mom and dad for caring about him during this unique time. Zulmy sends a big shoutout to her entire family for all the love that they give her, while Liam thanks his family members as well, because they have helped him be successful with his homework. Devon comes right out and says it, as he is thankful to not only his family but to himself, as they have all worked hard to save each other’s lives during this time by keeping the family healthy! Alexia thanks the entire faculty and staff at Weedsport Elementary School for helping all the kids with their feelings during this challenging time, while keeping the building clean and safe.
I so very much appreciate the unscripted answers the children provided without rehearsal or prompting of any sort. This deal is so real that they began writing the moment the paper was set atop their desks.
They may be little people, but they are certainly living this thing, no doubt, just as you are and I am. Behind every face covering, in addition to what lies between the ears and elastic straps, are just younger versions of you and me, learning more and more about what makes us move through these uncertain times, trying to make the best out of a very different situation, knowing that hope is rounding the corner, moving in closer and closer every day!
Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.