Baker: Weedsport students welcome return of field trips

It wasn't just about going to one of the coolest places a kid could've gone to back in the '70s, when I went. Yes, the Southern Cayuga Central School District planetarium offered the most amazing field trip, bringing the skies inside for us to learn while being in all of its grandeur.

That awesome trip came with so much more. It was about getting on a bus and heading elsewhere for the day, away from the conventions of a classroom. It was about sitting in a big, comfy chair, while using a flashlight to point to things that a man named Mr. Oliver used to direct us to highlight.

It was also about enjoying the coldest, smoothest half pint of chocolate milk in the cafeteria, after the planetarium viewing component had come to an end. I was certain, and remain certain still, that that milk was the best milk in the whole wide world — or, actually, in the entire universe for that matter!

That part was a major highlight of the trip for everyone. Chocolate milk was always a fan favorite and a treat no matter where we were for sure!

Field trips are obviously about more than just visiting the venue of choice. They are about the entire in-person experience — experiences that so many children in the world have not been able to relish over these last few years. Thankfully, this year, in our district, we are back up and running, allowing the children to enjoy the benefits a field trip has to offer.

Our prekindergarten students this year will be going to Auburn's Play Space, and then onto the Owasco playground.

Pre-K teacher Barbara Ouderkirk stated that it's a nice opportunity for the entire grade level to meet each other and have a chance to play together. She continued by stating that it ties in nicely with her curriculum by offering students the opportunity to use their language and problem-solving skills as they play, while giving them opportunities to do that alongside peers and build communication skills with new friends they may have in their future kindergarten classes.

Ouderkirk also stressed the importance of language development skills and stated that she encourages child-parent play to provide such opportunities, while encouraging imagination and learning through play within their own community.

For our kindergarteners and first grade students, they have never been on an out-of-town field trip. This is both exciting and informational for the students. The zoo trip in kindergarten is a nice segue into the trip to the wild, which the first graders visit, while viewing animals that are different throughout the two separate trips.

Our second graders will be going to the Rosemont Gifford Zoo in Syracuse on June 2.

Second grade teacher Dee Robinson stated that the zoo obviously provides children with opportunities to see different animals in the natural environments. This helps the students understand animals and their needs that they have to survive.

She also went on to say that it is important, as it helps children develop a compassion and empathy for the animals around them.

By the time this article posts, that second grade field trip and our third grade field trip, at the grade level I teach, will have already occurred. We are planning a trip to the Baltimore Woods Nature Center. I have been there before with previous class groups, and it never disappointed!

This particular trip that we will take this year is called pond ecology. As stated on the center's website, during this trip, “Students will discover both the plants and animals that call this ecosystem their home and their unique adaptations that help them to survive. Students will get to use nets to study the creatures up close, as they learn what it takes to live in a stream ecosystem.”

After that portion of the trip is completed, we will go as a grade level to the Marcellus Park, where the children will enjoy some quality playtime and lunch with their peers and family members who will join us there.

Our fourth grade students will be visiting the Makerspace.

Fourth grade teacher Rob Matson stated that they will be researching natural disasters, which is actually part of the science 21 curriculum that is used with a net grade level and additional grade levels within our building. This particular research component is also on their report cards.

While in class, the students will be introduced to natural disasters before their trip, and they will bring to the trip five facts regarding the natural disaster. While using the research, they will create presentations using the Makerspace technology.

While there, that staff will show the children how to use the technology, allowing them to complete that portion of their project.

Our fifth grade students went to Orenda Springs on May 24.

On their website, it states that "Orenda Springs' mission is to inspire people to realize their true potential by learning how to embrace challenges that bring about change."

Fifth grade teacher Laura Rooney shared some details from the May 24 trip.

She stated that the outdoor experiences that the children engage in focus on initiative, trust, teamwork, problem-solving, caring, patience, curiosity, courage and friendship. She went on to state that many of these traits are a part of our positivity project lessons.

The activities on the trip included both high rope and low rope courses. With the higher-up course, the children ziplined, free-fell and, with the help of their classmates, were hoisted up in a harness for the activity.

Regarding the low ropes course, this involved getting the entire group into a net, which was suspended between two trees. During all of this, the students had to problem-solve without the assistance of an adult.

She stated that the students did an awesome job with these tasks.

We are all very thankful that our children were again able to enjoy their field trip to their particular point of interest, in addition to all of the other great things that happen throughout any given day during a field trip.

Elementary school Principal Tim Cowin told me, "Pre-COVID, we had a progression of field trips that students typically experienced in specific grades. Last year we only had walking field trips, which were gratifying and allowed students to explore the immediate community. Now we are able to move beyond our community and provide both academic and enjoyable experiences for the students. We are fortunate to have a highly supportive Association of Parents and Teachers, which fund these trips."

So I guess no matter where anyone goes for their selected field trip during any given year within a school district, they too, in their own way, can reach for the stars and make the most out of a day away from home base, where learning, fun, relaxation, shared experiences and memory-making opportunities can take place, so that when they reflect back 46 years later, they too can remember the special nuances those trips could afford.

Lynn Cheche Baker is currently a third-grade teacher within the Weedsport Central School District and is the owner and instructor of the Successful Steps Tutoring Service in Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 253-0750.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0