Baltimore Woods Nature Center to hold virtual run

Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus will take its fifth annual Run/Walk for the Woods virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporters will be asked to running or walking a 5K sometime between Saturday, Aug. 22, and Monday, Aug. 31. A course is available at the center, but participants are free to choose their own. They must submit their race times by midnight Aug. 31 to be considered for prizes.

Registration is $25 for individuals and $75 for families and hosueholds. The Kids 1K Fun Run is free for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds support the center's stewardship of Baltimore Woods and its mission of connecting people to nature through environmental education for all ages.

For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org.

