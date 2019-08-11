{{featured_button_text}}
Thank you letter
As a member of the musical group, "Nuclear Ukulele," I would like to extend our gratitude to the Auburn Beautification Commission for sponsoring our performance at the Market Street Park on July 25th. I would also like to thank them for their efforts in making Auburn a pleasure to behold. That event and other free musical events throughout the parks in the city of Auburn allow people who might not be able to enjoy 'live' music the opportunity to do so.

Ron Van Nostrand lives in Moravia. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

