Band with Auburn ties nominated for Native American Music Awards

Central New York band The Ripcords and member Irv Lyons Jr., both regular performers in the Auburn area, have been nominated for a total of seven Native American Music Awards.

The band is nominated for Group of the Year and Best Blues Recording for its live album "Unmasked." Its members received another nomination in Best Blues Recording for "The Roof is Leaking," a release by West Side Social Club, which consists of The Ripcords plus Earl Slick, Pete McMahon and Liz Strodel.

Lyons, a member of the Oneida Nation, is nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Male Vocalist and Best Rock Recording for his release "Private Invitation," and Best Song From an Album for "Save the Planet" with the late Joanne Shenandoah. In a news release, Lyons said the nominations are "an amazing honor and great privilege."

“'Private Invitation' is my best work to date," he said. "The most complete in lyrics and music. It is a snapshot of my experiences in love, friendship and the heart. These songs are all radio ready as any of them could be on the charts now. My true labor of love that hopefully people will enjoy, and play over and over.”

Joining Lyons in The Ripcords is his cousin, Rex Lyons, along with Jay Gould, Tom Witkowski and Steve Palumbo. The band, and Lyons, perform regularly at Moondog's Lounge, the city's outdoor summer concert series and other local venues. Irv Lyons Jr. said he believes "Unmasked" captures the band's ability to blend blues, rock, swing, jazz and more, as well as their own originals.

"People will listen and hopefully see how we can deliver a great sound and performance in this live recording,” he said.

Voting for the awards is underway through March 31 at nativeamericanmusicawards.com.

