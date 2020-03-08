Barnard: Busy months ahead for Zonta Club of Auburn

The Zonta Club of Auburn is happy and proud to have Theresa (Terry) Nolan-Mahoney as a new member who was inducted in February of this year. Terry joins a global membership of 29,000 members in 63 countries working together to improve the lives of women and girls.
In addition, we are gearing up for our fundraising events, which start with the annual Lake Avenue Garage Sale (the first Saturday in May), then the annual Sherry Cunningham Memorial Golf Tournament in the summer, and the Gathering for Gratitude held in November.
Funds from these events go to support local food pantries, churches and agencies who assist the local community meet the needs of people who need help with food, clothing, transportation and protection from domestic violence. We also contribute to educational funds through Zonta International, such as the Amelia Earhart Fellowship Fund and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship Fund, which award scholarships to young women pursuing carriers in technology and business.
Zonta International will also be celebrating 100 years at the biennial convention in Chicago this year from July 4 to July 8. Women from around the world will come together to elect the new officers for the next biennium, conduct workshops that address global issues such as the fight against childhood marriage, and Zonta Says No to Domestic Violence, and celebrate our successes in advocating for women and girls worldwide.
You have free articles remaining.
We are also in scholarship season, and scholarship information for the Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award and the Young Women in Public Affairs Award have been mailed to the eligible high schools in Cayuga County. Students interested in applying for these scholarships should contact the guidance counselor at their school.
The Jean M Coon Humanitarian scholarship focuses on community service performed by the student. The student needs to be a high school junior or senior.
The Young Women in Public Affairs award is open to students of pre-college age (16 to 20) and focuses on students interested in participating in public or political life by recognizing a commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievement and dedication to the advancement of women. The deadline for submission of these scholarship applications is March 13.
The Zonta Club of Auburn also says “thank you” to all of our sponsors and supporters who either support us monetarily or donate goods for our events. We really appreciate your continued support and help.
Anyone who would like to get more information about the Zonta Club of Auburn, please email us at auburn@districe2.org or visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn.
Kathy Barnard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.