Barnard: Busy months ahead for Zonta Club of Auburn

The Zonta Club of Auburn is happy and proud to have Theresa (Terry) Nolan-Mahoney as a new member who was inducted in February of this year. Terry joins a global membership of 29,000 members in 63 countries working together to improve the lives of women and girls.

In addition, we are gearing up for our fundraising events, which start with the annual Lake Avenue Garage Sale (the first Saturday in May), then the annual Sherry Cunningham Memorial Golf Tournament in the summer, and the Gathering for Gratitude held in November.

Funds from these events go to support local food pantries, churches and agencies who assist the local community meet the needs of people who need help with food, clothing, transportation and protection from domestic violence. We also contribute to educational funds through Zonta International, such as the Amelia Earhart Fellowship Fund and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship Fund, which award scholarships to young women pursuing carriers in technology and business.