Barnard: What 'Zonta' means; Cayuga County scholarships available

Since we are in a new year, I thought it would be interesting for our readers to try something new in this column. Each month I will try to present a piece of interesting information about Zonta that may not be known by the general public.

So to begin this, I will describe how the name of “Zonta” was chosen as the club name. The word "Zonta" comes from a Lakota Sioux Indian word that means "honest and trustworthy." Therefore, in 1919 when the first Zonta club was formed, the founding members felt that the name of Zonta: "stood for the highest standards in the business and professional world, and seeks cooperation rather than competition and considers the Golden Rule not only good ethics but good business."

In addition, the Zonta Club of Auburn is accepting applications for the Young Women in Public Affairs and the Jean M. Coon scholarships from high schools in Cayuga County, and below is a description of each of these awards. Each one is for $1,000.

The Young Women in Public Affairs Award was established in 1990 by past International President Leneen Forde, who was the 22nd governor of Queensland, and because Zonta International believes that young women are the key to women’s advancement in the field of public service. Therefore, it offers the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, which recognizes young women, ages 16-19, for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes, and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life. The recipient of the local award is also eligible to be considered for an award on the both the district and international level. Information on how to apply is available at the Zonta International Foundation website, or students should check with their guidance counselor at their school.

Jean McCoy Coon graduated cum laude from Syracuse University in 1951. She continued her education at Syracuse College of Law, graduating magna cum laude in 1953. Jean’s legal career began as legal counsel for municipal affairs in the New York State Comptroller’s Office. Returning to the Syracuse area when her father was ill, Jean served for a year as deputy clerk to the Children’s Court of Onondaga County. After her father’s death, she returned to the Albany area and, in 1956, joined the New York State Assembly staff as a research counsel. In 1957, Jean became an assistant attorney general for the state. In 1971, she became assistant solicitor general for the state. She ended her career as deputy counsel for the state Education Department.

Jean argued many precedent-setting cases in the New York State Court of Appeals, and her reputation among the bar and the judiciary was unparalleled. Jean joined the Zonta Club of Saratoga County in 1962, transferring from the Zonta Club of Syracuse. She served as the governor of District 2 and was parliamentarian of the Zonta International Board from 1979 to 1980. She served as chair of the Zonta International By-Laws Committee. An active member of her Ballston Spa community, her humanitarian efforts were always with a small “h” and never self-serving. Good things just happened and most people never knew that Jean was the impetus behind the results. In 1982, Jean died at age 52. Shortly thereafter, District 2 established the District 2 Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award to honor her many achievements, and to continue her example of doing good for others. High school junior or senior students who perform outstanding community service may apply by submitting an application. Information on how to apply for this award is available on the Zonta Club of Auburn website and the Zonta International District 2 website, or from the guidance counselor at their school. Questions regarding these awards can be emailed to auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org, or email auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

