Barnard: Zonta member empowers Auburn High School students

On March 8, all the Zonta clubs worldwide will observe two important events: International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day. The significance of this is quoted below from the Zonta International Foundation website:

“International Women's Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities. Celebrated alongside IWD, Zonta Rose Day gives people an opportunity to reflect on past achievements and honor the current efforts of champions for gender equality.”

For over 100 years, the members of the Zonta clubs have forged new paths and “swam upstream” in order to create new opportunities for women and protect their human rights. Due to their ongoing advocacy and work in the areas of gender based equality, education, preventing domestic violence and ending child marriage, etc., women now have more opportunities to reach their full potential and live safe, healthy and productive lives.

This work has enabled the “modern” woman to decide her own path and opened doors regarding lifestyle, career path and education. In the past, women were basically restricted to certain careers. However, now they have access to any career they want, and have made major inroads in the fields of law, politics, medicine, space travel, military service, corporate administration, finance, etc.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, the Zonta clubs will also observe Yellow Rose Day, as a time to reflect and pay tribute to women who have empowered them.

The Zonta Club of Auburn would like to honor one of its members, Julie Liccion. Julie is a career technical education instructor in the area of family and consumer sciences and work-based learning coordinator at Auburn High School. She is also faculty advisor for the Auburn Z-Club. She has played a key role in the creation of the club and is responsible for overseeing its day-to-day operations.

The Z-Club consists of 45 highly motivated, service-oriented ninth through 12th grade students. With Julie’s guidance, the Z-Club has completed international and local service projects. These projects have had a positive impact on the lives of women and children globally, in addition to helping serve the needs of women and children within our community in Cayuga County.

Julie’s dedication as a mentor and leader has helped the Z-Club members build strong foundations and promote personal growth. As a result of this empowerment, several of her former Z-Club students have gone on to Cornell University, where they are blazing groundbreaking trails of their own.

Ashley Reilly, a former Z-Club member at Auburn High School, is now attending Cornell. She initiated the effort to start a Golden Z-Club at Cornell, and is working with the District 2 governor, Theresa Harris, and the Zonta Club of Auburn to complete this process. Once the Golden Z-Club has received its charter, Ashley will serve as the first president.

The Golden Z-Club will follow the Zonta International guidelines, and will be dedicated to the same mission of the Zonta clubs worldwide: “Empowering Women through Service and Advocacy." The Zonta Club of Auburn will be the first Zonta Club to have both a Z-Club and Golden Z-Club established under its charter.

If you would like more information on how you can become a member of the Zonta Club of Auburn, please email us at auburn@zontadistric2.org. For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women and children.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org, or email auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

