SAMMY Award-winning Elbridge musician Loren Barrigar has received an Arts in Education grant from CNY Arts to present a motivational assembly for Jordan-Elbridge students this week.

The assembly will take place the morning of Thursday, May 25, at Jordan-Elbridge High School, and is closed to the public.

Joined by his son, LJ, Barrigar will share his journey of recovery from a 2019 chainsaw accident that severely damaged his left wrist and, as a result, his ability to play guitar. The assembly will feature video clips, storytelling and songs like "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles, "Locomotivation" by Tommy Emmanuel and "Windy and Warm" by Chet Atkins, according to a news release.

With the students, Barrigar will share messages of not giving up, letting friends help, helping others, being cautious and adjusting a plan if you have to, but still keeping your dreams alive.

"This original program featuring Loren and LJ’s impressive finger-picking guitar playing along with Loren’s superb vocals is designed to help students realize that there are ways to overcome all types of setbacks they may be facing," the release said. "Loren’s music and story will show students that despite serious injury or problem, patience, hard work and resilience are the keys to 'winning the day.'"

The Barrigars plan to take the concert to schools across the state.

Thursday's assembly follows two small group workshops for Jordan-Elbridge chorus and band students, and a community "thank you" concert raising funds for the school district will be held later.

For more information, visit lorenbarrigar.com.

'Finding joy': Guitarist's Auburn concert his first since chainsaw accident All musicians have been limited in their ability to perform live for the past couple years. But Loren Barrigar has been limited for a differen…