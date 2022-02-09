Bauso: A typical day at Creative Minds Montessori

“As we observe children, we see the vitality of their spirit, the maximum effort put forth in all they do, the intuition, attention and focus they bring to all life’s events, and the sheer joy they experience in living.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

I have received several questions from parents and readers wondering how the day is structured at our school. I felt it would be a great idea to give you some insight into a typical day at Creative Minds Montessori.

Children usually begin to arrive at our school around 8:15 a.m. Those who attend our before school program can arrive as early as 7:30 a.m. All our students are warmly greeted by one of our teachers and encouraged to hang up their own coats and put away their lunchboxes. Some of the youngest children may initially need help from an adult or older child. However, the goal is for the child to learn to accomplish this task independently. Once this is achieved, the child not only experiences the freedom and confidence that comes with self-sufficiency, but they now have the ability to help a friend in need.

At 8:30 each morning, young and old gather in a circle to sing a song of friendship and welcome. After our song, the elementary students head to their classrooms to begin their penmanship lesson, daily journaling and spelling activities. The primary children receive group or individual lessons and are free to choose work from the environment. This begins what Dr. Maria Montessori termed “the three-hour work period.”

As long as a child has been shown how to work with a particular activity, and as long as the child is working with it respectfully, the child may continue to choose and work with whatever corresponds to their individual interests. Emergent readers and those young readers who are well on their way often have individual or small-group reading lessons as well.

Each classroom is equipped with beautiful, classic Montessori materials and materials made by the teacher that follow the Montessori curriculum. These didactic materials are developmentally designed to allow the children to learn from doing. Through the use of the materials, our students are able to absorb fundamental concepts for language, mathematics, sensory development, cultural studies (science, geography and history) and everyday living skills. Another plus is that the age mix of three years within the class fosters a community-like atmosphere, where older children may help younger ones, and the younger children are able to observe, learn from and be inspired by their older peers.

At 11:20 a.m., a gong signals the children to bring the work period to an end and return all works to their rightful place in the classroom. After the room is cleaned up by the children, they are free to enjoy recess. Most days throughout the year, we go to the playground, go for a walk or simply run and play in the school yard. When the weather is not appropriate for outdoor play, the children play in the gym with a variety of games and equipment.

After recess, our children are again called together in a circle to get ready for lunch. We eat together as one community, giving thanks to good food and even better friends. After lunch the children clear their places and return their lunchboxes to their cubbies. They also have the job of cleaning, drying and stacking their lap tables.

At 12:45 p.m., the elementary children gather in the library for storytime while the primary children explore process art, nature activities or visit Seymour Library. The remainder of the afternoon is spent doing individual work and/or receiving presentations as in the early morning work period (in the areas of geography, science, history, sensory or individual research). They also partake in daily specials — art, rhythm/movement/music, meditation/yoga lessons — and will begin Pilates class after mid-winter break.

At 2:45 p.m. we ring the gong to signal the end of our day and tidy up our work spaces. We head outside in the yard or up into the gym for afternoon recess before being dismissed to go home. (Others stay on to participate in the after-school program until 5 p.m.).

Together with the student’s academics, there are many opportunities throughout the day for peer interaction through play, meals and group activities, which keeps each child engaged and interested in their surroundings. Children are often described as “sponges” that soak up new information and knowledge, and our teachers work very hard to create and nurture an environment that allows them to do just that.

As parents and teachers, we often find ourselves wondering if we’re doing a good job. We all want to know that our children will grow up to be happy, well-balanced, kind human beings who will one day leave a positive mark on our world. Creative Minds Montessori is truly a school environment like no other. Montessori rocks!

Creative Minds Montessori School makes its home in the historic parish house on the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John campus located at 169 Genesee St. in Auburn. Creative Minds does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, religion, ancestry, gender, gender identity and expression, or sexual orientation in administering its educational policies, admission policies, and other school-administered programs.

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

