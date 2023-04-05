“The human hand allows the minds to reveal itself." — Dr. Maria Montessori

At Creative Minds Montessori School, we follow the teachings of Dr. Maria Montessori. She was a medical doctor, a teacher, a philosopher and an anthropologist, and was nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize. Simply put, Montessori education is fundamentally a model of human development and an educational approach based on that model.

Developed in the early 20th century, the Montessori method of teaching tells us that when you are working with children, you must consider their needs and capabilities as one. What do they like to do? What are they able to do? How do we engage the child? How do we engage the child’s senses? Dr. Montessori’s progressive view of children was well beyond her time.

Children have so much to teach us about learning ... so we observe them, and then we observe them some more! By watching each child closely, we can modify our lessons and the materials we use to best suit the child’s interests and growth. We try to anticipate what the child will need next and make sure that this lesson is available to the child when they are ready to explore the subject or skill. In Montessori terminology, this is called “following the child.” By observing this process and providing additional ways our children can connect with curriculum through their senses, the more their minds become engaged. This increases the likelihood of the information ending up in the long-term memory of our young learners, and they will be able to remember it with greater ease and accuracy later.

According to recent Alzheimer’s research, the Montessori method has crossed over into caregiving and has a very similar goal: engaging the senses in order to help Alzheimer’s and dementia patients rediscover the world around them. By providing this methodology, we can maximize the opportunities these patients have to reconnect with a world they are losing access to. Researchers and caregivers are also finding that sensory experiences created through physical activities gives loved ones with Alzheimer’s positive emotions that they may have lost the ability to experience.

Though a patient may become withdrawn as dementia progresses, in many cases their long-term memories will be essentially well-preserved. The Montessori method can provide ways to connect with those memories. For example, in one trial study, presenting a patient with fresh flowers and an empty vase gave them a way to step outside a sense of isolation. This is because the simple act of putting the flowers in the vase was enough to powerfully elicit a past memory of cutting fresh flowers from their garden.

Dr. Cameron Camp, a psychologist in applied gerontology, asked, “While working with a patient with dementia, how can we connect with the person who is still there?” He found that by using the Montessori method he could re-engage the types of memory that are spared by dementia, including motor memory, such as how to dress and how to eat. To address this, Dr. Camp presented Alzheimer’s patients with a slotted spoon to dig in a tub of dry rice for objects that are buried beneath the surface. When they find a “treasure,” the rice falls through the slots, leaving the object on the spoon. In the process, he found, the patients were relearning the motor skills that are necessary to feed yourself.

Other Montessori activities that are being incorporated are:

• Having a basket of clean socks that need to be matched and folded.

• Putting out a bin of plastic plumbing tubes that can be connected and put together.

• Matching words with objects or identifying famous landmarks or people.

• Listening to music, identifying songs and singing along with others.

• Simple interactions with musical instruments, such as drumming or ringing a bell.

Today, there are many places around the world where the Montessori method has been adapted for folks with dementia. The unifying element in each program is Dr. Maria Montessori’s philosophy on respect, dignity and equality. At Creative Minds Montessori, we treat each child as a person and by the same token, we must see the person in everyone afflicted with dementia.

What we are learning today by employing the Montessori method with dementia patients is that they can come to not only enjoy the process of participating in something they used to regularly do, but also come away with a definite sense of accomplishment that can help improve their quality of life.

I know that Dr. Maria Montessori would definitely approve!