Bauso: At Montessori, education for peace

“Peace is what every human being is craving for, and it can be brought about by humanity, through the child.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
Each time we turn on the news, we are met with hostility, sorrow or unfairness happening somewhere on Earth. People all around us are going through some very chaotic times. The problems we see are not new: addiction, greed, violence, prejudice and war. How do we teach our children to be happy, compassionate and loving people in a world where they are constantly being shown that competition, violence and materialism makes you a powerful person? If Maria Montessori was alive today, what would she think?
Many folks may not know this, but promoting peace was a large part of Dr. Montessori’s career. Having lived through two world wars, Maria Montessori was a strong advocate for peace. Her vision and goal were the reconstruction of society and the establishment of world peace through education. She established the study of cosmic education, which is the child’s gradual discovery, throughout the whole of childhood, of all things on earth and how they are interconnected, in the past, in the present and in the future.
Maria Montessori’s philosophy of education was the first that revealed the importance of freeing the child’s spirit, to promote love for others and develop prepared classrooms to remove unnecessary limitations. It was not just about teaching peace; it was about changing the standard for the way teachers teach. For her efforts, Maria Montessori was nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize.
At Creative Minds Montessori, our teachers are educated in the importance of modeling grace and courtesy through lessons that guide self-regulation skills such as how to wait, how to persevere, how to watch, how to interrupt politely, how to take care of belongings and the classroom, how to plan, and how to solve conflicts peacefully.
Peace truly begins in our homes and in our classrooms. The basics of peace include providing day-to-day settings that operate under an umbrella of peace and respect, a place where children can freely share concerns, be productive, be creative and enjoy one another without punitive results.
So, how can we help educate our children to become peaceful citizens?
• Take a stand against violence in your community.
• Work for changes that will support peace, justice, human rights and the environment.
• Make room for peace at home. Outer peace begins with inner peace. Children (and adults) need a place that gives them a sense of privacy and peace, and that serves as a refuge for times when hurt or angry feelings might lead to violent words or actions.
• Help children become comfortable with the people in your community who need help: the elderly, the disabled, the poor.
• Help children find active ways of working for peace, the preservation of the natural world, the relief of human suffering or other concerns. Organizations like Kids Can Make a Difference, Free the Children or Roots and Shoots are awesome places to start!
Maria Montessori not only produced the theory of peace education, but few realize that much of the developmental, "hands-on" approach now employed in preschools and kindergartens throughout the world can be traced to the innovations of Maria Montessori.
Montessori education is still thriving after 110 years and continues to grow in popularity throughout the world. Dr. Montessori’s focus on the development of the whole child, creative and critical thinking skills, and interpersonal skills has guided the development of individuals who are prepared to enable lasting peace.
In my heart, I would like to believe that mindsets are shifting. I would like to believe that we can all be a part of something new that is more in tune with the ways of nature, more balanced, holistic, compassionate, creative, loving and peaceful. We just need to take that first step!
