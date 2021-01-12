Bauso: At Montessori, education for peace

“Peace is what every human being is craving for, and it can be brought about by humanity, through the child.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

Each time we turn on the news, we are met with hostility, sorrow or unfairness happening somewhere on Earth. People all around us are going through some very chaotic times. The problems we see are not new: addiction, greed, violence, prejudice and war. How do we teach our children to be happy, compassionate and loving people in a world where they are constantly being shown that competition, violence and materialism makes you a powerful person? If Maria Montessori was alive today, what would she think?

Many folks may not know this, but promoting peace was a large part of Dr. Montessori’s career. Having lived through two world wars, Maria Montessori was a strong advocate for peace. Her vision and goal were the reconstruction of society and the establishment of world peace through education. She established the study of cosmic education, which is the child’s gradual discovery, throughout the whole of childhood, of all things on earth and how they are interconnected, in the past, in the present and in the future.