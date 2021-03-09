Bauso: Being a Montessori parent

“If you raise your children to feel that they can accomplish any goal or task they decide upon, you will have succeeded as a parent and you will have given your children the greatest of all blessings.” — Unknown

If the Montessori philosophy and method of education are new to you, there is a lot to learn — and whoa, it can be overwhelming! I feel the best way to learn is to simply sit back and experience Montessori through the eyes of your child. Be a silent observer. Parents who choose Montessori soon discover that it’s more than an educational philosophy or a teaching method. In essence, it’s a way of life.

At Creative Minds Montessori, we view parents as the primary teachers in a child’s life. Parents demonstrate how the child appropriately behaves — to each another and to the rest of the world. Parents model the procedures of daily routines, problem solving, positive conflict resolution, manners, celebration and so much more.