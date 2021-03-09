Bauso: Being a Montessori parent

“If you raise your children to feel that they can accomplish any goal or task they decide upon, you will have succeeded as a parent and you will have given your children the greatest of all blessings.” — Unknown
If the Montessori philosophy and method of education are new to you, there is a lot to learn — and whoa, it can be overwhelming! I feel the best way to learn is to simply sit back and experience Montessori through the eyes of your child. Be a silent observer. Parents who choose Montessori soon discover that it’s more than an educational philosophy or a teaching method. In essence, it’s a way of life.
At Creative Minds Montessori, we view parents as the primary teachers in a child’s life. Parents demonstrate how the child appropriately behaves — to each another and to the rest of the world. Parents model the procedures of daily routines, problem solving, positive conflict resolution, manners, celebration and so much more.
The more our CMMS teachers and parents communicate and cooperate, the more the student is likely to benefit. Being supportive at home can be done best by first being informed. It is valuable to be aware of basic Montessori philosophy, curriculum and practices and to use these at home when appropriate. Create continuity in your child’s development by using the Montessori principles of order, independence, peace and self-motivation. Simple things like a step stool at the sink; hanging coats at a level the child can access unaided; and placing books, toys and art supplies in an orderly way on shelves will not only foster independence, it will enrich your child’s Montessori experience.
Parents can also:
• Observe an age-appropriate classroom.
• Create a positive partnership with your child’s teacher.
• Familiarize yourself with the basics of the Montessori method.
• Read books by and about Maria Montessori and her teaching philosophy. Some recommendations are:.
- "The Absorbent Mind" by Maria Montessori
- "Maria Montessori: A Biography" by Rita Kramer
- "Dr. Montessori’s Own Handbook" by Maria Montessori
- "The Discovery of the Child" by Maria Montessori
- "A Parent’s Guide to a Montessori Classroom" by Aline D. Wolf
At Creative Minds Montessori, we believe that parents are an essential part of the Montessori method, and should be involved as much as possible in their child’s educational process. We make it a point to have parents feel welcome at our school. We take great pride in recognizing how important and successful parent involvement is, and we encourage our parents to take an active role in our school. We offer the opportunity to visit, observe, give presentations to the class, volunteer to help with art projects or read books to the children. And it only gets better when grandparents are included in the partnership!
At CMMS, we are dedicated to nurturing the development of each child's unique potential. Our program is a compassionate, harmonious place where children, teachers and parents gather to inspire a love of learning and discovery. Come see what we’re all about!
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.