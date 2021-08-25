Bauso: Dr. Maria 'the woman, the myth, the legend' Montessori

In 1907, Maria founded a school called Casa dei Bambini (Children’s House) in the slums of Rome. It was an enormous success and the children thrived. Her unparalleled accomplishment with these children was publicized around the world. Dr. Montessori was invited to visit the United States by Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison and others. She spoke at Carnegie Hall in New York City and then attended the Panama Pacific Exposition in San Francisco in 1915. For four of those months, behind glass walls, 30 children attended a Montessori classroom. Montessori education was catching on in the United States, and visitors would sit on benches to watch the teaching methods in this classroom. Maria Montessori was so confident in her approach that she only allowed students without any prior school experience to be a part of the classroom. The glass classroom was a success, gaining the attention it desired and spreading the word of the power of Montessori education. Maria was awarded two gold medals for exceptional education. Within 10 years, there would be over 1,000 Montessori schools in the United States.