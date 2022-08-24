Bauso: Happy birthday, Dr. Maria Montessori!

“As we observe children, we see the vitality of their spirit, the maximum effort put forth in all they do, the intuition, attention and focus they bring to all life’s events, and the sheer joy they experience in living.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

Many people have heard about Montessori schools, or the term “Montessori method," but not many people know that Dr. Maria Montessori was actually real. So today, with her birthday right around the corner, we’re going to talk about Maria Montessori the person!

Maria Montessori has been one of the most groundbreaking childhood educators of the 20th century. She gave birth to a pioneering method of childhood education that has survived virtually unchanged for over 120 years! Her visionary method of education has helped produce some of the most creative and successful people on this planet, including the founders of Amazon, Wikipedia and Google.

On Aug. 31, 1870, Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori was born into a well-educated middle-class family in Italy. In spite of the old-school values about women’s roles in society at the time, Maria enrolled in a boy’s technical institute when she was 14. She studied her preferred subjects, math and science, and developed an intense interest in biology. Ignoring her father’s protests, Maria started medical school when she was 18 and graduated as Italy’s first female doctor in 1896.

While working at the University of Rome’s psychiatric clinic, Dr. Montessori became fascinated with the treatment of children with special needs, and worked on their behalf. She became the director of a school for children with learning disabilities in 1898, and after working with them for two years, these children, who were previously believed to be unable to learn, took and successfully passed a school examination along with “normal” students. Maria was regarded as a miracle worker by other educators, and her success led her to study anthropology and psychology to unravel the potential of “normal” children. Maria Montessori believed that if her method would work for children with disabilities, then it could be used to benefit other children in a powerful way.

In 1907, Maria founded a school that she called Casa dei Bambini (Children’s House) in the slums of Rome. It was a great success, and the children thrived. Her unparalleled success with these children was publicized around the world. Maria was invited to visit the United States by Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison and others. She spoke at Carnegie Hall in New York City and then attended the Panama Pacific Exposition in San Francisco in 1915. Here, a glass classroom was set up and, for four months, people watched a group of 21 children, brand new to the Montessori method, thrive in her prepared environment. Dr. Montessori won both of the gold medals awarded for education that year. Within 10 years, there would be over a thousand Montessori schools in the United States.

Dr. Montessori continued her educational research, writings and lectures during the 1920s and early 1930s, but the political situation in Europe at the time forced her to leave for India. Fascist governments could not resolve her emphasis on peaceful human collaboration, and consequently her schools were banned in Italy, Spain and Germany. In India, she introduced her teaching methods and trained teachers to carry on her legacy. Maria also worked on her elementary curriculum, which she called a cosmic education, and she wrote and published "Education for Peace." This led Maria Montessori to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times in 1949, 1950 and 1951.

Maria spent her final years in the Netherlands. She died peacefully, in a friend’s garden, on May 6, 1952, after a lifetime devoted to the study of child development.

The Montessori Method is based on the belief in the creative potential of children, their desire to learn, and the right of each child to be treated as an individual. It has shown an amazing degree of resiliency and most believe that it is a powerful tool for education and real learning. With it, we can all learn more of ourselves and give our children, who are our greatest treasures, love and respect when it comes to learning. Thank you, Dr. Maria Montessori, and happy birthday!