Bauso: Helping children with fear of failure

“It is well to cultivate a friendly feeling towards error, to treat it as a companion inseparable from our lives, as something having a purpose, which it truly has.” — Maria Montessori

Fear of failure. It's something the strongest, most confident of us dread. It's difficult to escape the worry in the back of our minds that we might completely mess everything up. With the fear of failure directly connected to our self-esteem, we will go to great lengths in order to avoid failure and uphold our sense of worth.

One of the most damaging aspects of fear of failure is when I see children afraid to take risks ... even though risk is vital for achieving success. Risk means that our children need to move out of their comfort zones, pushing themselves beyond what they believe possible, no matter the possibility of failure. If there is no risk, there will be little progress and the child will be caught in one place and may never experience success.

The fear of failure is often very overwhelming and can have some very real consequences. When a child doesn’t believe they have the ability to succeed at a task, they will begin, consciously or not, to make excuses or even exhibit unwanted behaviors in order to avoid those tasks in an attempt to hold onto their self-worth.