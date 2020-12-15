Bauso: Helping children with fear of failure

“It is well to cultivate a friendly feeling towards error, to treat it as a companion inseparable from our lives, as something having a purpose, which it truly has.” — Maria Montessori
Fear of failure. It's something the strongest, most confident of us dread. It's difficult to escape the worry in the back of our minds that we might completely mess everything up. With the fear of failure directly connected to our self-esteem, we will go to great lengths in order to avoid failure and uphold our sense of worth.
One of the most damaging aspects of fear of failure is when I see children afraid to take risks ... even though risk is vital for achieving success. Risk means that our children need to move out of their comfort zones, pushing themselves beyond what they believe possible, no matter the possibility of failure. If there is no risk, there will be little progress and the child will be caught in one place and may never experience success.
The fear of failure is often very overwhelming and can have some very real consequences. When a child doesn’t believe they have the ability to succeed at a task, they will begin, consciously or not, to make excuses or even exhibit unwanted behaviors in order to avoid those tasks in an attempt to hold onto their self-worth.
Over the years, I have worked with students who felt they had failed to the point they had become “learning paralyzed” in the classroom. Many of them had given up and were either withdrawn or exhibited behavioral problems. They feared failing again and just couldn’t handle it anymore, truly believing that at the age of 7, they would never be good enough.
So, what can we, as adults, do to help? Using our ability to observe and recognize when it’s appropriate to step in to help the child, and when that help would rob the child of the joy of their own achievement, is so important. Maria Montessori felt that if children could find their own mistakes, they would learn from the opportunity of correcting it themselves. By using mistakes and failure as a benefit to learning, you may be able to turn the life of a “learning paralyzed” child around.
At Creative Minds Montessori, part of the prepared environment is the opportunity to make and embrace errors. Dr. Montessori designed all her materials with a built-in “control of error” to allow the child to self-correct their work. If a child chooses a work and makes a mistake, the work will show the mistake so the child can correct it. The children learn to problem-solve without a fear of failure and learn that mistakes are simply a natural part of the learning process.
Most Montessori programs focus on the materials and the environment, but I feel these essentials are secondary to the importance of the teacher. It is through the devoted relationship of the teacher that the child first makes contact with the environment and is then given the self-assurance and support to discover and take risks. At Creative Minds Montessori, being part of such a gifted faculty and watching the blossoming of knowledge each day has been a great reward for me. CMMS allows our children to challenge themselves without fear, to reach for new knowledge each day, to love learning and to be happy. Isn’t that what we all ultimately want for our children?
Failure can show us a lot of things about ourselves that we would never have learned otherwise. Failure can help us discover how strong we are, help us discover our truest friends, or even help us find the inspiration to succeed. At Creative Minds Montessori, our students don’t have a fear of failure; to them ... it’s just how we roll.
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!