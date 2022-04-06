Bauso: How Montessori student assessment works

“Our care of the child should be governed, not by the desire to make him learn things, but by the endeavor always to keep burning within him that light which is called intelligence.” — Maria Montessori

There is always a flurry of talk this time of year about assessing student performance. While Montessorians in the public sector are faced with standardized curriculum and mandated standardized testing, those of us in the private sector face questions about how our Montessori curriculum aligns to those standards.

Understanding how a child is progressing academically is essential to the process of learning. It is critical to the student’s growth, the teacher’s craft and the parents’ peace of mind. At Creative Minds Montessori, we focus on the process of education, not the end product. In our classrooms, the child’s natural development is nurtured while empowering them to become independent and self-aware.

Most Montessori schools do not use grades or test scores as a way to evaluate children’s progress. While we don’t subject our children to these types of assessment, which are often arbitrary and biased, it can be challenging to find a meaningful way to estimate their progress. How do we measure a child’s growth and development in a way that lets us know how they’re doing without using tests or grades?

At Creative Minds, we assess our students’ progress in a variety of ways:

Observation

Each child is observed in their work environment on a daily basis. Observation is essential to the Montessori approach and allows teachers to be able to see what the child is interested in, whether a child is ready to advance through the academic curriculum, and what they can do to prepare an environment that is stimulating for the child. The teacher takes notes on the students work habits, peer interactions and their ability to process the task at hand. They also observe the child's reasoning, time management skills and attitudes. Through this in-depth observation, our teachers are able to quickly identify challenges the child may be facing and develop an individual plan to assist them.

Written work

Daily and weekly written work is reviewed by our teachers to evaluate progress and ability. By reviewing the child’s everyday work, we are able to see each child’s natural strengths, as well as areas that are in need of improvement. With this knowledge, we can help our children find their most comfortable and natural way to advance.

Classroom presentations

Each child has several opportunities throughout the school year to present a project. The process of research, writing, refining, building, inventing and public speaking is a wonderful tool to assess the advances a child makes through the year.

Parent/teacher conferences

At Creative Minds, we hold conferences twice a year to review our children’s portfolios and give a thorough assessment of each child’s progress. The conference is essentially a time for both parents and teachers to come together and get on the same page. We believe that when families are positively involved in their child’s education, the child will flourish.

Assessment is an ongoing, dynamic process at Creative Minds. Instead of looking at it as the end product of education or what students have learned, we look at assessment as a means of enhancing student learning. Our method of assessment helps us recognize where our students are in their learning, where they are going and what they need to get there. It is a model that Montessori teachers around the world have been using for over 100 years, and we are sticking to it!

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

